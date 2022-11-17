IT'S been a long wait for all teams but the Bonnor Cup finally gets going this Friday night at Wade Park with the Orange City vs City Colts contest.
Rain delays continually messed around with the cup's qualifying series, which Colts were set to be a part of, which resulted in the Bathurst side gaining automatic progression to the group stage (along with Bathurst City and ORC).
Colts will look to make the most of that stroke of luck with they face a tough opening round game against the Warriors.
Colts Bonnor Cup skipper Dave Henderson said there was uncertainty about whether his side would reach this stage of the competition, so he's hoping the club can make the most of the opportunity.
"It's been frustrating for all parties. We've been up and down with the weather, so any sort of cricket is good," he said.
"It's just been really hard to get a roll on. Things have been interrupted. We can't train. There was Bonnor Cup confusion. It's all been a bit hectic. Hopefully things are a bit more solid after Christmas."
Colts will be without the experience of Russ Gardner and Dan Casey for the Warriors game but there's plenty of talent waiting in the wings to have a crack.
"We've got a couple of young fellas in there. James Smith comes in and so does Connor Brown, and we're waiting on confirmation from one of our marquees from Parkes, Luke Clarke," Henderson said.
"He works for Jemena, so he's been busy at Lithgow and Wallerawang with all the gas and flood problems. Not that he's got any hair, but he'd be pulling it out if he's got any.
"He'll be keeping for us in the Bonnor Cup, but he's on notice constantly with what's been happening."
It's a tough test right off the bat for Colts as they come up against regular competition heavyweights Orange City.
Colts are looking to bounce back after a close loss to Bathurst City in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition.
"I look forward to a test like that," Henderson said of the round one matchup.
"No one is unbeatable and we can certainly mix it with the best of them on our day. We've just got to put it together."
There will be another wait until the second match of the Bonnor Cup takes place between Cavaliers and ORC on Friday December 2.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
