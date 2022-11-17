Western Advocate
City Colts take on Orange City in opening clash of delayed 2022-23 Bonnor Cup season

By Alexander Grant
November 17 2022 - 3:00pm
IT'S been a long wait for all teams but the Bonnor Cup finally gets going this Friday night at Wade Park with the Orange City vs City Colts contest.

