BATHURST hockey clubs are counting their losses are their equipment containers were smashed by flash-flooding on Monday.
Volunteers from the St Pat's Hockey Club were down at the Cooke Hockey Complex on Thursday, cleaning out the muddy mess in its storage containers.
Wendy Hastings, from St Pat's, said the hockey clubs couldn't get access to the complex until late Wednesday afternoon but she grabbed what she could, in attempt to save them.
"The first jerseys we saw [on Wednesday] we grabbed them because I thought we could start the clean up," she said.
"We knew that it was late in the evening. We put out a call overnight and everyone has been fantastic."
Ms Hastings spent the night washing jerseys in attempt to save them from the mud that had soaked them after the flooding on Monday, but unfortunately St Pat's lost eight sets of keeper gear, which are valued at over $10,000.
"A good junior keeper kit starts at about $1400 and finishes at around $3000," she said.
"I reckon we've lost eight keeper kits. The ones that are foam will be fine, it'll be the padded shirts and pants, a lot of them won't be recoverable.
"A good set of playing shirts might be $450 a set but we haven't lost them all. We've only lost a couple of sets, because we'll be able to wash them."
St Pat's usually stores its jerseys in the storage container, alongside unsold merchandise such as socks, shorts and skirts.
Even a brand new Indigenous playing kit has been damaged, even though they were wrapped in sealed bags.
An exhaust fan was installed on Thursday to help dry out the container, so rot and mould doesn't set in as the weather warms up.
Other items remain in the container but they are in enclosed boxes and on raised shelves.
While it's a big lose for St Pat's, Ms Hastings is putting things into perspective.
"In terms of the big schemes of things, it's quite small," she said.
"Our container didn't float away. It was only sporting equipment, no one got hurt. A lot of it can be cleaned up.
"My daughter's in-laws are in Forbes, waiting for the water to come.
"It's crap for the club, but we're in a pretty good financial place. We've got great sponsors and if we need to replace the keeper gear we will. This won't mess up the club.
"We had good folk coming out in the morning to help out and we really appreciate it."
Water still remains next to the Cooke Hockey Complex at Learmonth Park, somewhat resembling a small lake, however, all excess water has trained away from the turf fields.
Flooding came after Bathurst was smashed by 86.4 millimetres of rain to 9am on Monday morning.
That was the most rain the city had received in a 24-hour period since February 1997, when 92mm was fell.
Flood waters peaked at 6.64 metres, which was just below the 1998 floods, which hit a high of 6.7 metres.
