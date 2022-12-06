What do firefighters, Christmas and Eglinton have in common?
The annual Santa In The Village parade, of course!
Although it has been run "for as long as time", the Eglinton-based event has proven to be timeless, and will this year return on December 11 to bring joy at the close of a difficult year.
"This is a time for us to let our hair down and have a bit of fun," Eglinton Rural Fire Service captain, Steve Plummer said.
Rain, hail or shine, Santa Clause will head to Eglinton to hand out lollies with his RFS helpers in a historic 1934 fire truck that was previously restored by the brigade.
The event is expected to attract an increasing number of locals who, whether based in Eglington or not, describe it as an unmissable outing.
"We usually hand out about five to six hundred lolly packets so, there's at least five to six hundred kids who come," Mr Plummer said.
"My kids are adults and they don't even live in Eglinton and they make the trip to have a look. People come from all over town."
Not only is Santa In The Village something the community can rely on to evoke a welcomed dose of Christmas cheer, but it has and forever will hold a special place in the hearts of Eglinton's firies.
"It really means a lot to the brigade members and the community as a whole. We love it, I personally get really excited about it," Mr Plummer said.
"It's a really exciting time and we can't wait to get out there and get amongst the community."
Santa In The Village will commence around 3pm on Sunday, December 11 in Eglinton.
More updates will be posted on the Eglinton Rural Fire Service Facebook page, including a message from Santa himself ahead of his highly anticipated appearance.
