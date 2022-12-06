Western Advocate
What's on

The 2022 Santa In The Village event approaches as locals and firies begin to feel the Christmas spirit

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Ingersole and Santa at an earlier Santa In The Village with the 1934 fire truck. Picture supplied

What do firefighters, Christmas and Eglinton have in common?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.