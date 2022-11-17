The body of a man believed to be in his 20s has tragically washed past a police officer saving the life of another person in Eugowra, as details of the harrowing floods continue to emerge.
NSW Police are appealing for public assistance in the search for what is now the third person feared swept away by floodwaters in the Cabonne Shire on Monday.
Officers made the discovery of a body on Wednesday, believed to be missing 60-year old woman Dianne Smith, while the search continues for missing 85-year old man Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec, who was last seen at a home in Evelyn Street, Eugowra, about 9am on Monday morning.
READ MORE:
On Thursday it was confirmed a third person is missing.
At around 9.40am on Monday, November 14, a police officer was assisting an elderly woman trapped in floodwaters at the intersection of Loftus and Parkes Streets when she saw the body of a man in floodwaters.
Tragically, the officer was unable to leave the trapped woman and she lost sight of the man's body in fast-flowing floodwaters.
NSW Police say there have been no further reports of people missing in the Eugowra area.
In a bid to solve the mystery, NSW Police are making a public appeal to identify the person, while they continue to search the surrounding area.
The man sighted was described as being aged in his 20s, of Caucasian appearance, with a slim build and fair hair.
After extensive inquiries with the community and despite a wide-ranging search of the surrounding area there have been no further sightings of the man, and no one matching that description has been reported missing.
Police are appealing to anyone who knows of a man matching the description above, and who hasn't been accounted for, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.