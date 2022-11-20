The local newspaper on December 24, 1900, noted that: "On Saturday afternoon, the members of the Bathurst Band made their first public appearance as mounted bandsmen. The men assembled in Howick Street, in front of the residence of Mr. C.R. Pickworth, Manager of the Singer Manufacturing Coy., and after playing a few tunes, marched round the principal streets of the city, after which they, proceeded to the Cricket Ground, where they played two selections which were much appreciated."

