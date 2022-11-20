Western Advocate

They banded together and were sure to do Bathurst proud | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
November 20 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mounted bandsman and trombone player Sid Warb on his horse in 1900.

TODAY'S image is again from the Gregory Glass Plate Collection and shows Sid Warb mounted on his horse. Sid played the trombone. He was a mounted bandsman with the photo taken in late December, 1900.

Sid was part of the NSW Mounted Rifles Band, which took part in the Commonwealth Inauguration Ceremony in Sydney on January 1, 1901.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.