Sid was part of the NSW Mounted Rifles Band, which took part in the Commonwealth Inauguration Ceremony in Sydney on January 1, 1901.
The band also comprised two drum horses which were important in any band.
The horses carried two large kettle drums, one either side, as well as the drummer in uniform.
The local newspaper on December 24, 1900, noted that: "On Saturday afternoon, the members of the Bathurst Band made their first public appearance as mounted bandsmen. The men assembled in Howick Street, in front of the residence of Mr. C.R. Pickworth, Manager of the Singer Manufacturing Coy., and after playing a few tunes, marched round the principal streets of the city, after which they, proceeded to the Cricket Ground, where they played two selections which were much appreciated."
It continued, "Taking into consideration the fact that the men had only been exercising their horses for about a week, their first appearance was a very creditable one. There is no doubt that at the Commonwealth Celebrations next week in Sydney the band will do honour to themselves and to the city they represent."
Military bands have always had an important association with Bathurst due to the volunteer infantry companies from the 1860s.
Some four months earlier, at a meeting of the Bathurst District Band at their band room, a letter was read by the secretary from Captain Hudson, with reference to the Regimental Band.
The writer stated that the Adjutant of the 3rd Regiment would be in Bathurst the following Thursday night and were anxious to meet the members of the District Band and to explain all matters connected with the Regimental Band should the authorities decide to establish it in Bathurst.
Those in attendance elected to meet the Adjutant in the Military Drill Hall on the night mentioned.
Local massed band competitions were being promoted by bandmaster Mr. Sam Lewin, with a nice photo of three hundred and sixty bandsmen marching along Howick Street in Bathurst, which was taken by Bathurst photographers Beavis Bros late in 1899.
Bands in those days existed in almost every township.
The towns and villages of the Central West of NSW were keen to host brass band competitions and could benefit from an association, thus the Western Band Association was formed.
They organised numerous events which attracted brass bands from far and wide.
Back in 1893, the Western District Brass Band Union had been founded by Messrs John Meagher, A. Gartrell, and John Appleby.
Several bands joined including two Bathurst bands, and bands from Lithgow, Blayney, Harley Vale, Orange and Wellington.
It was hoped that the various brass bands meeting at least once a year in each of the towns represented to hold a contest.
Some two years later the Band Association of NSW was created, the two organisations operating independently.
Their primary object was the formation of an association having as its purpose the fostering of band music and the promoting of yearly contests.
The Western Band Association has the honour of being the first band association in NSW.
Rules governing the organisation were drawn up and accepted.
There was a great amount of discussion about what the organisation could and should do.
One idea was to try to keep country players in country regions instead of allowing players to drift to the city.
As soon as new band members joined a band, one was given a list of rules that covered directions such as untrimmed hair and not shaving.
Other regulations covered unsteadiness in the ranks, marching and incorrect intervals, speaking in the ranks, incorrectly dressed in approved uniform, correct and clean footwear.
Instruments needed to be cleaned and highly polished, so no dirty instruments.
