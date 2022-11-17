BATHURST Public School are the 2022 Western Region Cricket Champions following their thrilling victory over Parkes Public School in Wednesday's final.
Hope looked lost for Bathurst as their opponents appeared set to chase down their total of 4-112, but a determined effort with the ball and in field saw them hold on to win by six runs.
The journey isn't over yet for Bathurst Public School.
They now get ready to take Tamworth Public School in Coonabarabran this Monday in the NSW PSSA cricket semi-finals.
Coach and BPS teacher Jeremy Thackray was proud of the resilience his side showed when things were looking tough.
"It's been a huge effort. They're a pretty resilient team," he said.
"We were down and out in Wednesday's game and we looked well and truly gone, but they stuck in there and ended up with a wicket, while another player had to retire - which helped us a lot - and then they finished the game off beautifully.
"There's some good cricketers in this side. I'm super proud of all of them."
It's been a big journey for Bathurst Public School to reach the state semi-finals.
The Western competition began with a win over Perthville Public School and then a dominant success against Eglinton Public School.
Millthorpe were no match for Bathurst in the quarter-final and then Nashdale fell to them in the semis.
Then, in Wednesday's Western final, it appeared like the run might have come to an end for the BPS boys.
However, Thackray said his team's never-give-up attitude was on full display.
"We made it to 4-112 after our 25 overs and we had them all out for 106. They were actually 4-10 at one point but then they got to 4-88, because they had two of the best batsmen in the Western region out there," he said.
"They put on that big partnership and we certainly thought we were in trouble, but we got a wicket and the other boy retired and the boys were able to finish it off really well. We managed to get three wickets for less than 10 runs and we were able to get them all out.
"All of our team play weekend cricket and we have a couple of boys who made the Western team. They're all a really resilient group and they never give up. That's the main reason why they won. It's a great memory for them to take away from primary school as well."
Bathurst Public School go into Monday's game against Tamworth hoping to use their determined victory over Parkes as a platform for another special win.
"It's tricky because we've got nothing to do with that region but I know that Tamworth is quite a strong cricket area," Thackray said.
"I'm expecting them to have some decent cricketers, but I'm confident our team can go well. I back all of them."
