Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Public School wins Western Region Cricket competition with close victory over Parkes

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:12pm, first published November 17 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Public School are the 2022 Western Region Cricket Champions following their thrilling victory over Parkes Public School in Wednesday's final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.