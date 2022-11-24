Camping tickets on sale for Bathurst 12 Hour

CAMPING tickets are now on sale for next year's Bathurst 12 Hour.
Demand is expected to be high as the event returns to its traditional date on the first weekend in February, 2023.
Campgrounds in the Paddock, Reid, Sulman and McPhillamy Park went on sale on Wednesday, with online purchases open via the official event website.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor is looking forward to welcoming fans back to Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 12 Hour.
"After two years of no, or limited campers on the Mount, seeing the campgrounds full at events this year has been a welcome sight for everyone in Bathurst," he said.
"The temporary city that gets set up each year brings a lot to the local economy and Bathurst businesses.
"The Bathurst 12 Hour returning to its traditional date and some warmer summer weather will make the 2023 event a must-do for all racing fans.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone to Bathurst and Mount Panorama in February for the event."
Bathurst 12 Hour event director Shane Rudzis described camping as one of the "great Bathurst traditions".
"Camping is one of the great Bathurst traditions and after our hardy fans made it through less-than-ideal weather back in May this year, we're experiencing high demand for the return to February's traditional date in 2023," he said.
"With the event also moving back to an International Pro level as well as some exciting announcements for the event to come out in the next few weeks, we encourage people to book sooner, rather than later, to ensure they don't miss out."
Next year's Bathurst 12 Hour will be held on February 3-5.
For more information, please visit www.bathurst12hour.com.au.
