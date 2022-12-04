Bathurst Council to embrace Wiradjuri Country in latest move

BATHURST Regional Council is continuing its efforts to build a better relationship with the city's Aboriginal community, following through with a request from a local group.
A request was put to council from the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council to include "Wiradjuri Country" in its postal address.
At the November 16 ordinary meeting, council resolved to implement the request.
As such, council's address block will appear as follows:
Prior to its resolution, council consulted with the three local Indigenous groups to ensure they had their support before proceeding with the inclusion.
As the land council made the request, it was clear they were in support. The Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation also provided support to the inclusion, while the Wiradjuri Cultural Care Corporation did not respond when council reached out.
The request for feedback noted that if no response was provided, then it would be assumed there wasn't an objection, and that is the assumption council has made with regard to the third group.
Councillors have embraced the inclusion, with councillor Kirralee Burke saying it was another opportunity to move forward.
"We have so much to learn about land from our First Nations people. Their respect to knowledge for land is incredible and we are privileged to be able to reside on Wiradyuri land, where we are here at the foot of Wahluu," she said.
"... I do genuinely believe that this hopes to bring widespread understanding of the privilege we hold to be living on country just as people in Australia."
Deputy mayor Ben Fry sees the change to council's official postal address as a sign of respect to the city's First Nations roots.
He has encouraged people to use it in their correspondence to council.
"People are free to use that and Australia Post will recognise that as our address from now on," Cr Fry said.
The tweak to council's official address is also an opportunity to continue to build the relationship between council and the local Aboriginal community, which at times has been fractured.
"I think we're making good headway with our relations with all First Nations groups in the region," Cr Fry said.
"It's a diverse and complex nation, the Wiradyuri nation, right across the Central West and we've got to work towards making sure we tick off all the things in our Aboriginal Commitment Statement that we've done recently."
The inclusion of Wiradjuri Country in the address will be changed as soon as practicable, and after existing pre-printed base stock has been exhausted.
