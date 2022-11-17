More international support is expected in the coming months for a flood-ravaged region which faces the possibility of more downpours.
A team of emergency service personnel from Singapore arrived at Sydney on Friday and is set to be dispersed around the Central West, while there has been discussions between the government and teams from the United States.
Dubbo MP and Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW, Dugald Saunders, confirmed the American support could arrive for the Christmas and New Year period.
"To be completely honest, some of our people are just exhausted," he said of SES crews and emergency workers in NSW.
"We've been doing this now since essentially February and March when the Lismore floods hit and it's been ongoing since that time. The need for some back-up is there."
The Australian Defence Force this week provided high clearance vehicles and 180 personnel for the Central West.
More assistance is likely needed in the weeks and months ahead as there's no sign of let-up from one of the wettest periods on record for the region.
"The problem is we've got concerns this weather pattern of La Nina will continue and that is challenging for a whole lot of reasons," Mr Saunders said.
The Bureau of Meteorology has previously reported La Nina isn't expected to return to neutral until early 2023.
Mr Saunders and NSW premier Dominic Perrottet have been in touch with the office of the Prime Minster regularly in recent times in relation to disaster recovery funding.
There is an expectation the natural disaster will be upgraded from Category C to Category D, meaning more funding opportunities.
Category D is the highest of four levels, relating to "exceptional circumstances assistance". Category D assistance is requested from the states and requires agreement from the Prime Minister.
"We're just waiting for that to be confirmed," Mr Saunders added.
The town of Eugowra has been the hardest hit and devastating floods caused mass evacuations, ripped homes from their foundations and even resulted in loss of life.
Nearby Forbes is facing a "prolonged flood peak" close to the levels recorded during the historic floods of 1952 and that town remains a major focus for the NSW SES.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns acknowledged the Forbes community had been asked to evacuate for the second time in two weeks.
"We would like to thank the community for paying attention to emergency warnings. Evacuating immediately when instructed to do so is the best way to ensure you stay safe," he said.
"We know that every flood is different, and if an earlier flood didn't reach you it doesn't mean that this one won't."
The NSW SES continues to help the communities in downstream areas of Condobolin and Euabalong with sandbagging, public information, emergency supplies and evacuation assistance.
The river heights in those areas continue to rise and some residents have been instructed to prepare to evacuate while others prepare to face isolation due to flood waters.
