MORE than 50 club members made the most of the long awaited opportunity to take part in Precision Martial Arts' recent club tournament.
It's been more than two years since the dojo had been able to put on a club day, due to COVID-19 restrictions, so when the call went out for any interested competitors to take part it prompted a big response.
The club day wasn't just an opportunity for competitors to showcase what they've been practicing, but it was also an ideal training session ahead of next month's ISKA Australian Championships.
Precision coach Taylor Sargent said the feedback from club members was positive.
"We haven't run one of these days since before COVID, and we ended up with a really good response," she said.
"We had 51 entries and that was across a variety of ages. I think the youngest competitor would have been four years old and the oldest would have been in their 20s.
"We used it as a springboard to get ready for nationals, which are coming up in December."
Over the course of the day students took part in kata, point sparring and sword combat events.
Sargent said it was especially exciting for kids who had been waiting several years for their first chance to experience a tournament environment.
"It was a really good day. A lot of the kids there hadn't even competed in a tournament before because we have been quite restricted in terms of COVID," she said.
"Then the promoters that were running tournaments were running less and less of them over the last couple of years, so this was a great experience for those kids who haven't had the chance before.
"We had some fantastic feedback from both parents and students who hadn't been in a tournament before, as well as from our more advanced guys since it was really good preparation for the nationals coming up."
