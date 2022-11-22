A BATHURST resident living with type two diabetes may have to go without his preferred medication for five months, after a TikTok discussing the drug's weight loss capabilities went viral.
Gary Thorncraft requires Ozempic to keep his sugar levels under control, and after the world-wide shortage was announced, his specialist immediately had to prescribe him with an alternate medication.
Mr Thorncraft said he has found it difficult to get Ozempic for around five months and now he has to take a different medication until the shortage issue has been fixed.
"I was seeing a specialist and I said I can't get it and he said, 'Gary that can't be right'," Mr Thorncraft said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: 'Triumph of frustration' lands 70-year-old woman with a jail warning
"So he rang the chemist and they said that's correct. He said I can't go without it so he put me on insulin straight away."
Since the increase in demand with people using Ozempic off-label as a means to lose weight, the manufacturing company Novo Nordisk hasn't been able to keep up.
The company released a statement about the shortage, recommending that patients speak to their doctors immediately about other options until the supply can catch up.
Supply isn't expected to return to normal until March 2023.
For people living with diabetes, regular medication is vital in ensuring their bodies are functioning properly.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Floodwater is gone, now it's time to clean up the Saints' home
Mr Thorncraft said the medication allows him to go about his life as he normally would and without medication he can experience multiple issues.
"My sugar goes through the roof, it keeps my sugar under control so I can live day to day and have reasonable lifestyle," he said.
"Without it my sugar just goes through the roof which effects eyesight and a lot of your bodily functions, so it's a pretty vital part."
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulates advertising of therapeutic goods in Australia, and states that, 'Prescription-only medicines such as Ozempic can't be advertised to the public in Australia'.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: The Pears' Perthville property faced flooding and flattened fences
These laws are in place so consumers make informed decisions about medications after consultation with medical professionals, not based on social media advertising.
TGA is investigating the alleged unlawful advertising of Ozempic and will meet with representatives from TikTok to reinforce Australian therapeutic goods advertising laws.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.