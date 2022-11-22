Western Advocate
Gary Thorncraft affected by Ozempic shortage after TikTok goes viral

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
November 22 2022 - 6:00pm
Gary Thorncraft to go without diabetes medication Ozempic after a TikTok about the drug's weight loss effects went viral causing a world-wide shortage. Picture by Amy Rees

A BATHURST resident living with type two diabetes may have to go without his preferred medication for five months, after a TikTok discussing the drug's weight loss capabilities went viral.

