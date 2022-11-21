IF you headed to the Bathurst Outdoor Expo and Christmas Markets on the weekend of Saturday, November 19 or Sunday, November 20, you may have encountered the enchanting craftsmanship of Robert Baillie's woodwork.
The market hosted stalls in the three main pavilions, which included jewellery, home wares, gift wares, toys, books, beauty products, and much more, including the work of the Bathurst Woodies.
This woodwork was on display in the Cec English pavilion, and saw the work of the Woodies on display and available for purchase, as well as woodwork demonstrations from members.
One of these members is Robert Baillie.
Mr Baillie has been a member of Central Tablelands Woodwork Incorporated since retiring from his position as a gardener at the district hospital 23 years ago.
"I just love working with wood, it's a good medium to work with," Mr Baillie said.
In these 23 years, Mr Baillie has crafted some marvellous creations, including toy trucks and cars, and a to scale sewing machine.
"I think the Singer sewing machine is what I'm most proud of," he said.
Another piece that Mr Baillie was elated to complete, was a replica chainsaw.
"I thought 'I'll see if I can make a chainsaw' and I went to Brabham's Outdoor Power Centre and he lent me an old saw that was completely wrecked," he said.
"I just pulled it to pieces and then cleaned each piece up and used that as a guide to make each individual piece and then stuck them together and hoped they fit."
In total, this project took Mr Baillie 210 hours to complete, and is the only project in which he has timed the woodworking process.
Though Mr Baillie will have items for sale at the markets, he said the primary goal of his craft, is to be able to gift something meaningful and timeless to his grandchildren.
"I've sold a lot of some things, and I've made double ones and sold them but I'm just keeping other things for the grandkids and they can fight over them," he said.
Woodworking is something that has provided him with meaning and life satisfaction since his wife was diagnosed with dementia, and was subsequently moved into a care home.
"I feel satisfied," he said.
"It makes me feel like I've done something and like I've achieved something through life, because I haven't achieved much more, except for a long, wonderful marriage with my wife."
As well as the satisfaction of creativity, being a part of the Woodies also provides Mr Baillie with a much needed social outlet.
"The company and that, particularly now that I'm on my own, it's been a big help to me, and I know there's other people that it's helped as well," he said.
"It's been good, it's been really good, especially for me, I've really enjoyed being there."
The president of Central Tablelands Wood Incorporated Ian Jackson said that this is one of the main purposes of the organisation.
"It's all about learning about wood, furthering your skills to do with woodworking and there's also the social side of it as well, where they can come down and sit and talk to one another," Mr Jackson said.
Visitors to the Cec English pavilion will have the opportunity to witness woodworking demonstrations.
The markets provided attendees with a festival-like atmosphere, with a variety of food and market stalls, entertainment and children's rides present.
There were also several stalls that catered for the needs of outdoor enthusiasts.
