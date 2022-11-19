Western Advocate
Court

Henry Bruppacher convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for being in possession of cannabis

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 20 2022 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man tells police he was going to smoke drugs after officers found cannabis in his car

A MAN who told police he intended to smoke drugs after officers found a small bag of cannabis under a mat in his car has been fined $600.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.