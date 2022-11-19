Man tells police he was going to smoke drugs after officers found cannabis in his car

A MAN who told police he intended to smoke drugs after officers found a small bag of cannabis under a mat in his car has been fined $600.
Henry Bruppacher, 55, of Darley Street, Katoomba, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 16 of being in possession of a prohibited drug.
Police said they were conducting patrols of the Bathurst area when they stopped a red Holden Commodore about 3.30am on July 5 this year along Havannah Street for random breath testing, court papers indicate.
"I'm just picking up a friend and I'm going to another house," Bruppacher told police.
Due to prior intelligence regarding drugs and other criminal activity, as well as the time of day and the reasoning for travel, police formed the opinion a vehicle search was required.
The court heard police found a small clear plastic bag with green vegetable matter under the driver's floor mat.
"So, you just said to me this is pot?" police asked Bruppacher.
"Yep ... I can't remember [where I got it from] to tell you the truth," Bruppacher - who said he paid $20 for the drug and intended to smoke it - replied.
Police returned to Bathurst Police Station where they weighed the matter which came to 0.94 grams of cannabis.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges against Bruppacher proven.
