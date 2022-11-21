Western Advocate

Students and staff from Kelso High School will be presenting Popstars! The 90's Musical

By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 21 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Kelso High students Evelyn Heterick, Layla Stark and Sarah Lindsay rehearsing for Popstars! The 90's Musical. Picture supplied

KELSO High students and staff members have been preparing to dazzle audiences with their rendition of Popstars! The 90's Musical, which they will be showcasing to crowds this week.

