KELSO High students and staff members have been preparing to dazzle audiences with their rendition of Popstars! The 90's Musical, which they will be showcasing to crowds this week.
These performances will take place from Monday, November 21, until Wednesday, November 23, from 5:45pm in the Kelso High Gymnasium.
"It's a show within a show," said Amanda Wilde, drama teacher and director of Kelso High's adaptation of Popstars!
This show within a show is centred around a talent competition where boy bands and girl bands are fighting for social status and showbiz stardom with the chance to win an elusive golden record.
"It's essentially the good old boy band verses the girl band and they fight it out, not physically, but they fight it out vocally," Ms Wilde said.
"We've got people who are great singers and they're great dancers and they're great actors."
The talents on display will see performances from 90s icons including; The Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and many more.
Ms Wilde said the production was extremely important for students, as it allowed them to develop a sense of normalcy and belonging within the school community following a few turbulent years.
"Because of COVID and not doing shows for two years, and it's really affected children's self esteem and willingness to join groups and socialisation and extracurricular enjoyment," she said.
"So we felt it was really important to go ahead with this and really pump out a musical for them just to get that participation happening again."
One element of belonging that was crucial to Ms Wilde, was the capacity for students from different cohorts to come together and develop both personal and professional relationships.
"We've got year sevens, all the way up to year eleven out there," she said.
"Really it's the only opportunity for all of those peer groups to come together."
Overall, Ms Wilde was thrilled with the final result of the production and the dedication and preparation from students, said she was looking forward to the presentation of the polished product.
"I'm beside myself with excitement," she said.
"You can't miss it."
Tickets for the production of Popstars! The 90's Musical will be $10 per adult and $5 each for concessions, and will be available for purchase at the door.
