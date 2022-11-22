Woman who was caught driving without a licence while on a test drive convicted in her absence

A WOMAN with a history of committing driving offences has been fined thousands of dollars after she was caught behind the wheel without a licence on a test drive.
Jodie Lee Vincent of Vittoria Road, Millthorpe, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 16 for driving while disqualified.
The 44-year-old was driving a white Holden Colorado west along the Mitchell Highway at The Rocks about 11.45am on July 29 this year, police documents said.
Police activated their lights to stop the vehicle, which came to a halt at a rest area at the top of The Rocks.
Police said they approached the driver - Vincent - and asked for her licence.
"I don't have one ... I'm disqualified," Vincent said to police.
When asked why she was driving, Vincent said she was thinking about buying the car.
The court heard checks in the Roads and Maritime Services database showed her licence was disqualified for six months following a recorded conviction for 'never held licence' that was started on June 8.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted in open court Vincent had six prior drive while unlicensed offences and four PCA charges with the most recent in April this year.
Vincent was fined $2,000 and taken off the road for a further 12 months.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
