Western Advocate
Court

Jodie Lee Vincent convicted in Bathurst Local Court for driving while disqualified

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman who was caught driving without a licence while on a test drive convicted in her absence

A WOMAN with a history of committing driving offences has been fined thousands of dollars after she was caught behind the wheel without a licence on a test drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.