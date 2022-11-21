BATHURST'S levee banks saved at least 250 homes as flood waters ravaged the Macquarie River on Monday, November 14.
However, despite their success, there is no one size fits all blueprint to better protect the Central West, according to the region's leaders.
The Western Advocate, alongside fellow ACM daily titles in western NSW like the Central Western Daily and Daily Liberal, penned an open letter to Canberra asking what our leaders plan to do to protect the disaster-weary Australians who call the bush home following years of heartbreaking drought and now back-to-back-to-back record-breaking wet years.
Bathurst Regional Council's deputy mayor Ben Fry said while Bathurst Regional Council was prepared for the flood event which came through the city on Monday, it didn't know it would be as significant as what was experienced.
Still he said from an operational standpoint, he thought council and the other agencies handled the Bathurst situation well.
When the Great Western Highway was severed by the flood waters, people were angry there had not been enough warning of the impending road closure, with school children separated from their families who were stuck on the other side of town.
However, Cr Fry said council was not the lead agency in the flood event, which affected its ability to communicate information to the community quickly.
He said communications from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) could have been quicker, but added it was an area that everyone needed to improve in.
"There is definitely room for improvement in all communications when it comes to emergency response from all parties. The response for flooding emergencies is so complex and involves multiple agencies and council and different volunteer groups, so it is hard to get consistent information out quickly," he said.
"I know as a councillor, I was frustrated on Monday about the sometimes slow information that would come to me about road closures and different things that were happening with infrastructure in the city.
"I do think there is definite room for improvement there," he said, adding he would like to see the EOC review its communications.
But most importantly, despite fears to the contrary on Monday morning, Cr Fry said the city's levee banks held, and in doing so saved the city.
"People in Bathurst were only put out for a small amount of time, when you compare it to towns like Forbes and Eugowra," he said.
"I think we were pretty lucky in that regard," he said, but added what works for flood mitigation in Bathurst is not necessarily the solution for all.
"Every town and city is different and complex - each plan should speak to their infrastructure, so no one-size fits all unfortunately," he said.
Looking forward, he said Bathurst has to prepare for that changing climate and noted that council has in the last month instigated a floodplain risk management committee and council is recruiting for independent board members to be on the committee.
"The main objective of that committee is to review our levee system, our floodplain risk management, and to ensure that we have the infrastructure that will suit a changing climate into the future," he said.
Manager of Bathurst Regional Council's Technical Services department, Bernard Drum agreed.
"Flood mitigation works have helped protect more than 250 properties based on the flood height [the city experienced on Monday]," he said.
"In 1998 when the flood peak was just slightly higher than what was experienced this week, more than 200 properties were impacted by flood waters.
"The flood levees are designed to protect the city from a 1 in 100 year flood event," he said.
At a state level Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the NSW Government has supported Bathurst Regional Council (BRC) over the years by investing millions of dollars to construct levee banks around the city and villages, but did not comment specifically on the need to focus on infrastructure in the Central West, to maintain livability in the future.
"The NSW Government continues to invest in infrastructure projects across the city in partnership with BRC," he said
Mr Toole cited funding given to BRC earlier this year, which is enabling it to undertake reviews of how it addresses major weather events in the city, including flooding.
He said the review was made possible thanks to $152,665 in funding allocated to the council from the NSW Government's Floodplain Management Program 2021-22.
"This is a continuation of the NSW Government's investment to support councils such as Bathurst, which have the primary role of managing flood risk in their communities."
Member for Orange, Phil Donato, said looking forward, long term ongoing support will be required across the Central West.
"These floods have left a trail of destruction that is like something out of a movie set. Support needed includes financial support and assistance including grants and vouchers and counseling services for people's mental welfare.
"Long term ongoing support will be needed. The clean-up and rebuild will take a long time. This will all take a long time and will cost hundreds of millions of dollars potentially, billions of dollars."
Federal member for Calare Andrew Gee said the region has been devastated.
"We will need a full suite of disaster assistance in this area, without a doubt."
Member for Dubbo, and Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said moving forward a number of councils had spoken about levee banks.
"There has been several conversations with town councils about their levees and how effective they are."
"But we are seeing some never-before-seen rain events and it is hard to over-plan and be prepared for that."
"Parts of the Macquarie Valley are lucky, although Warren wouldn't be feeling lucky, that we've got Burrendong Dam which is an enormous flood mitigation-capable dam.
"That's opposed to Windemere, at Mudgee for example, which doesn't have a flood mitigation part and when it spills, it spills."
Mr Saunders said similarly to Wyangla and conversations about raising the wall are ongoing.
"If the federal government is going to be fair dinkum they'll help with that. The same with the Warragamba Dam in the Sydney flood basin.
"There's things we can do but it needs support at state and federal level. At a local level, councils will absolutely be reactivating their flood management plans and looking at levee banks and looking at low-lying areas and how to best mitigate some of these events which probably haven't been thought would occur.
"But the ongoing saturation of the landscape, it's very hard to plan for. But I think it will be an ongoing discussion."
Federal member for Parkes, Mark Coulton said he thought everything that can be done is being done to assist communities in need.
"As it unfolds, I'll continue to pursue what's needed to ensure communities can recover as best they can.
"That's why I brought Minister Watt to Moree last week, to talk to local farmers and community members about what they need now to continue their recovery.
"It's going to be a long road to recovery and it's going to take all levels of government to work together to provide long-term support. It's also critical that we look towards further flood mitigation measures like building more dams and raising dam walls to protect our communities into the future," he said.
