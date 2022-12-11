BATHURST BIG W is joining with other stores around the country to support charities in the lead up to Christmas, and community members are invited to join in.
BIG W is bringing back the Giving Tree initiative to support families in need and help spread joy this Christmas.
Customers can support the initiative by dropping off a gift.
BIG W's charity partner, Good360 Australia, has matched all 177 stores with a local charity, which will see the Giving Tree support 120 charity organisations and disadvantaged schools across Australia, including women's shelters, youth centres, schools, homeless shelters and children in hospital.
The Bathurst store has been matched with the SEE Foundation.
"There are many charities across Australia that need local support, especially during this challenging time of year - BIG W Bathurst is pleased to be involved with SEE Foundation to ensure our community get the support they need and the love they deserve," BIG W Bathurst store manager Ricky McCabe said.
He said the Giving Tree provides an opportunity to give back.
"BIG W Bathurst has launched the Giving Tree initiative in store once again, inviting the community to share in the true spirit of Christmas this year," he said.
"The Giving Tree allows us to give back and help share the magic of Christmas with families, whilst letting them know that they are not alone at this special time of year."
He said people can get involved by putting an unwrapped gift under the tree, suggesting items such as books, toys, stationery, puzzles or games.
In addition to the Giving Tree initiative, BIG W is again supporting five Children Hospitals around the country by selling $2 and $5 tokens to raise much needed funds for life saving and life changing programs.
Mr McCabe said the Bathurst community is always generous when it comes to initiatives like the Giving Tree.
"The Bathurst community loves getting behind local charities and giving back, especially over Christmas time when it can be challenging for the most vulnerable members of our community," he said.
It is hoped the same will happen again this Christmas.
