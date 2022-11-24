STUDENTS at St Philomena's School in Bathurst are fundraising for the addition of a tribute garden on the grounds, ahead of the school's colour run at the end of November.
The kids are pulling out all the stops to raise as much money as they can, with Ava Turnbull leading the way having raised almost $1900.
Initially Ava's goal was to raise $250 to help make a difference at her school, but after messaging everyone she knows - with the help of her mum Jess - the St Philomena's Catholic Primary School student quickly surpassed that.
Ava is now on a mission to reach $2000 by Friday, November 25, which is when the fundraising period ends.
"I came home and asked mum if I could do it and she said yes so we got onto it. We sent a message out and everyone donated," Ava said.
In the message was also a link to the Australian School and Club Fundraising page, where donations were being taken.
On the page was a few sentences explaining why Ava was joining the initiative.
"I've created this fundraising page because I want to make a difference for my school," the spiel said.
"I'm lucky to be part of an amazing school community with fantastic teachers who truly care for each student and a great bunch of kids who I'm lucky to call my friends.
"Please assist me in achieving my fundraising goal by donating anything big or small ... Thank you in advance of your support. I honestly couldn't do it without you."
The fundraiser will culminate on Wednesday, November 30, with a colour run on the St Philomena's School oval.
The students will all wear white shirts and run around in class groups while colour is sprayed at them.
This will be the first time the school has held a colour run and Ava said she is looking forward to the event.
