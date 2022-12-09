BATHURST'S Fully Promoted has prevailed at the annual company awards, being picked out of the 54 Australia-wide stores in two categories.
The business walked away with the title of Best Regional Store for the second time, and sales representative Brett Seymour was named Sales Person of the Year.
Fully Promoted Bathurst owner Liz Luisi said it's very humbling to secure awards being up against some much larger stores, and it's a great reflection on the Bathurst community.
"These two [awards] mean an awful lot to us. It's one thing to say you've done a lot of work but this to us means that the people of our community are choosing to stay here," Ms Luisi said.
"For us to be nominated as sales person of the year, that doesn't just come on how much money we've brought in or how many sales we've done. It comes into customer service, communication, representation in the community, all of that comes into it.
"For us to be picked out of 54 stores across Australia, and some of these stores are multi-million-dollar stores, it tells us that the people of Bathurst are shopping local."
Ms Luisi said shopping local has been something she has preached for a long time, and since COVID she thinks keeping things close to home has become more prevalent.
Fully promoted offers embroidery services on a range of clothing and other items.
Ms Luisi said she has noticed more people are not just using the business for its embroidery services, but they're also purchasing the products there as well, instead of buying items online and taking them in to be embroidered.
Ms Luisi said she believes it's the community's support that got them over the line.
"This isn't an award just for Fully Promoted, this is an award for Bathurst, to say we are supporting each other," she said.
Sales representative Brett Seymour was proud to be named Sales Person of the Year, but said there's also a lot more people beside him that are behind each sale.
"It's amazing recognition, but from a sales point of view it's the moment you first walk in and you're greeted at the door," he said.
"It's the finished product that the production team finish and it's accounts following things up. It's a whole team effort."
Ms Luisi thanked the team at Fully Promoted and the community for it's ongoing support.
