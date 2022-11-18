Western Advocate
Bathurst City bolstered by Pete Mccleary, Mick Hutchinson ahead of clash with Centrals

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
November 18 2022
BATHURST City have welcomed Centennials Bulls duo Pete Mccleary and Mick Hutchinson to the club for the remainder of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season ahead of this Saturday's opening two day game of the competition.

