'Triumph of frustration' lands 70-year-old woman with a jail warning

"I'M NOT used to not having fresh produce so I made the stupid decision to drive into Bathurst."
That's what Christine Mary Haigh of Messenger Street, Windradyne, said after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 16 to 'never licensed person driving on the road'.
Court documents indicate the 70-year-old was behind the wheel of a Subaru Forester station wagon at 1.35pm on September 28 this year when police were conducting stationary breath testing along Bradwardine Road in Llanarth.
After she was stopped by police, Haigh was asked for her licence. She told police she had left it at home before later admitting to not being licensed.
Checks in the Roads and Maritime Services confirmed Haigh's unlicensed status, and that she last held a NSW driver's licence in 1994, the court heard.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned why Haigh had been behind the wheel with nine matters of driving unlicensed on her record.
"It was a triumph of frustration," a self-represented Haigh replied.
Magistrate Ellis warned Haigh that if she drove again without a licence she would run the risk of jail time.
"I won't be driving. I've moved from my rural property into Bathurst. I did it that one time, I made a dumb decision," Haigh said.
"I won't disagree with that," Magistrate Ellis replied.
Haigh was convicted and fined $600. She was also disqualified from driving for three months.
