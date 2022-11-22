Western Advocate
Christine Mary Haigh convicted in Bathurst Local Court of 'never licensed person driving on the road'

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 23 2022 - 9:24am, first published November 22 2022 - 4:00pm
'Triumph of frustration' lands 70-year-old woman with a jail warning

"I'M NOT used to not having fresh produce so I made the stupid decision to drive into Bathurst."

