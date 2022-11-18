Western Advocate

Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Eugowra man Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec

By Newsdesk
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:17pm, first published 3:12pm
Eugowra man Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec has been missing since Monday morning.

Search and rescue efforts continue for an 85-year-old man who was last seen at his home in the flood affected Eugowra.

