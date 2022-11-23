Regional councils united in calling for more funding to fix battered roads

SIGNFICANT wet weather and flooding across the state has regional councils calling on higher levels of government to put more financial support behind efforts to repair roads.
In addition to an increase in potholes, councils are facing hefty repair bills for roads that have been severely damaged in the floods.
Just looking around the Bathurst region, you'll find roads where entire sections have been washed away and others where there are enormous holes.
Mayor Robert Taylor said there has been some financial support from the federal government, which Bathurst Regional Council has been grateful for.
A new Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round, worth $50 million, was announced on October 25 by the NSW Government to help rural and regional councils tackle pothole problems.
The funding was available to 95 councils to apply for a share in, and as such copped criticism for not going far enough.
A further $15 million in roads funding was announced by on Friday, November 18, with Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole describing it as "fast-tracked funding" to allow councils to start repairing critical infrastructure and support future recovery works.
However, Bathurst wasn't on the list for the funding.
The eight councils listed to receive the fast-tracked funding were Cabonne Council, Cowra Council, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council, Moree Plains Shire Council, Narrabri Shire Council, Parkes Shire Council and Walgett Shire Council.
The NSW Government said additional councils which have also been impacted by the floods may be eligible to receive advance funding and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Cr Taylor was meeting with the Country Mayors Association on the day the latest funding was announced.
While he didn't comment on that funding directly, he said that regional councils across the state need more support to fix up infrastructure.
"There's a motion going in for more funds, because of the roads in all regional areas. We'll be seeking more funds on behalf of the Country Mayors Association," he said.
He said the state of roads following wet weather is an ongoing problem, and not just in Bathurst.
"I've been to regional councils two weeks ago, country mayors here; we are all, the whole of NSW, in the same situation," he said.
"We're seeking more funding where possible to repair the roads, because everyone is in the same boat.
"Until this rain has subsided substantially that we can do substantial road works to fully fix it, all we're doing it putting a Band-Aid on it. It's like fixing a leaking roof when it's still raining."
Cr Taylor would also welcome more politicians to come out to regional NSW to see the damage to the roads for themselves.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.