TEN students from Denison College, Bathurst High and Kelso High Campus have become the deserving recipients of laptops, thanks to the generosity of StructureCorp.
These laptops were donated to Indigenous students from Denison College who are entering into their finals years of education, as a means to fill the gap in access to Information Technology (IT) products.
Director of StructureCorp Simon Kay, said that being a part of this program is something that is of great significance to the business, as it is an Indigenous owned construction company.
"We like to support higher education, through an investment in IT to make sure these kids that otherwise might not have had access to IT equipment, have access to it so that they can go and do their HSC and hopefully perform well," he said.
"It means a lot to us because we have the capacity to do that, and to see the impact on these kids is great."
This initiative started two years ago, and has already seen positive impacts in the community.
"We've already heard some good feedback from the first cohort that was two years ago and I know at least a few of those kids have attended university and I think one of them is still using their laptop," Mr Kay said.
"The laptops are donated by us, and the bags and the mice were donated by Officeworks, so we've been doing this with them for a few years."
Bathurst High Campus laptop recipient Harvey Lew said that he was absolutely thrilled to be chosen as part of this initiative.
"Just to think that Indigenous students from across the western region have this support from corporations like this, it just brings back a lot of faith in our community," he said.
"I feel like this is going to support my HSC in my senior years.
"I'm absolutely flat-out and just having that access to modern technology will just provide so much assistance and support in getting done what needs to be done."
Due to changes in the educational landscape in recent years, and the subsequent move to a more online focused learning environment, Harvey said this laptop will be beneficial to his studies.
"All of our assessment tasks in the HSC are all online," he said.
"Everything needs to be typed, everything needs to be presented and having the access to modern technology such as this laptop, will provide me with the ability to get all of this done in a much more efficient time method.
"I would never have expected something like this to pop up and I'm really excited to see how this assists me next year."
Harvey thanked the team at StructureCorp and Officeworks for their generosity and ongoing support to the educational development of Indigenous students in the Central West.
