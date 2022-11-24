Western Advocate

StructureCorp and Officeworks have teamed up to supply laptops to Indigenous students at Denison College

By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Laptop recipient Harvey Lew with StructureCorp directors Jayarna Kay and Simon Kay. Picture by Alise McIntosh

TEN students from Denison College, Bathurst High and Kelso High Campus have become the deserving recipients of laptops, thanks to the generosity of StructureCorp.

