KELSO High School students have come together to celebrate 13 years of schooling as they graduate.
Students, partners and families visited Kings Parade in their finest gowns and suits on Friday, November 18 to pose for photos ahead of the graduation dinner.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
It was an opportunity to capture some beautiful memories to reflect back on in the years to come.
From there, they proceeded up to Mount Panorama to spend the evening at Bathurst Goldfields.
Like several schools in Bathurst, Kelso High opted to wait until after the Higher School Certificate exams had finished before holding the formal affair.
They are now just awaiting their results and seeing what the future holds post-school.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.