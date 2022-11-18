Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Photos

Photos from the 2022 Kelso High School graduation dinner

Updated November 18 2022 - 6:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luci Steffen and Blake Sericchi in Kings Parade. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

KELSO High School students have come together to celebrate 13 years of schooling as they graduate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.