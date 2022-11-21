WITH their desperate pleas for change still not actioned, Bathurst nurses and midwives are preparing to join in another statewide strike.
Nurses across NSW will walk off the job on Wednesday, November 23 for as long as 24 hours, continuing their calls for appropriate and safer staff-to-patient ratios.
Some Bathurst nurses will be joining them.
President of the Bathurst branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA), Kathi Hamilton, said that 91 per cent of the branch voted in favour of the latest industrial action, the fourth statewide since the beginning of 2022.
However, they are very conscious of the floods and gas outage in parts of the Central West and, for that reason, many Bathurst nurses will continue to work on Wednesday.
And they plan to send a message through their attire as they do so.
"We're all going to wear red to show our support," Ms Hamilton said.
Community members are encouraged to show their support as well.
"We're asking the community, and our staff, and anyone around to wear red. There won't be any rally on the day, so we're going to wear bright red to say 'Red for ratios'," Ms Hamilton said.
In addition to wearing red, Bathurst nurses and midwives have agreed to an overtime ban for Wednesday and will not take on extra hours.
Nurses and midwives in Bathurst last went on strike in September.
Unfortunately, the calls for better ratios have fallen on deaf ears and the situation has not improved in the local hospital or around the state.
Ms Hamilton said the weeks since the last strike have been tough and nurses are continuing to resign, either to work in a better environment, or leaving the profession entirely.
"It's been very tough for everyone," she said.
"There's been shortages, there's been sick leave, there's been trying to get recruitment, because nurses are leaving the profession or they're going to other places to work, and that includes the midwives, too."
While wages continue to be a concern, particularly with cost of living increases, ratios continue to be the primary reason why union members are continue to take industrial action.
The difference ratios will make can't be understated.
Ms Hamilton said appropriate ratios have been implemented in other states and, while it costs more initially, they've found that after six months the levels of fatigue, overtime and sick leave had all dropped.
"So, in the end, it balances outs. It makes it much easier for the nursing staff," she said.
"... If you have safe patient ratios it helps the nurses and it helps the patients, too."
If these ratios aren't implemented, Ms Hamilton has warned the government to brace for more staff losses.
"They're going to have more nurses leaving the profession and they're going to have chronic staff shortages," she said.
When Wednesday's statewide strike occurs, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.
The NSWNMA has confirmed it will continue meeting with the NSW government to discuss members' demands for safe staffing ratios and improved working conditions.
