Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Health

Bathurst nurses to strike for the fourth time in one year

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
November 22 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH their desperate pleas for change still not actioned, Bathurst nurses and midwives are preparing to join in another statewide strike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.