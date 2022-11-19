Body located on the outskirts of Eugowra

A body has been located during the search for a missing Eugowra man.
The 85-year-old was last seen at home in Evelyn Street, Eugowra, about 9am on Monday, November 14.
He was reported missing to police when family members couldn't locate or contact him, and significant concerns were held for his welfare due to the severe flooding in the area.
Officers from Central West Police District commenced inquiries and a wide-ranging search in an attempt to locate the man.
About 3pm on Saturday afternoon, a body was located on the outskirts of Eugowra near Casuarina Drive.
The body has not been formally identified but is believed to be the missing man.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
