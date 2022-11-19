GIVE her an inch and she'll take a mile - well more correctly, if you give Panorama Platypi winger Tiana Anderson an inch of space she'll take a try.
On Saturday Anderson bagged four tries for the Platypi opens in a 42-12 win over Western Women's Rugby League rivals Midwest Brumbies as her rapid acceleration and neat footwork again devastated.
Her effort at at Glen Willow Stadium made it 12 tries for the eight-round regular season and it also all but sealed the Platypi a home semi-final.
"She's unbelievable," Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw said of Anderson.
"She's built like a matchstick but she just goes bang, bang, bang see you later. She creates holes with her speed."
As much as Anderson has impressed in her first season with the Platypi, she is one of a number of Bathurst Bulldogs rugby union players to try league, the success of Grimshaw's side is about a whole squad approach.
Their defensive work in particular has impressed the coach. They've conceded the least points of any opens side and on Saturday against the Brumbies, strong tackling helped create attacking opportunities for players like Anderson.
More than once the Platypi forced the Brumbies to kick from inside their own 30, and with fullback Erin Naden a strong returner, the visitors enjoyed good field position.
"We got a couple of good resets off defence, that was really good, it is what we're working for," Grimshaw said.
"We've been doing that for a couple of weeks, we've been working on our defence, last week it was zero against us, today it was 12.
"It comes back to working with Kurt Hancock at the start of the year I think, learning those techniques, getting off the line hard, knowing when to slide and when not to slide, they're doing that really good at the moment."
Still in contention for the minor premiership heading into Saturday's final round match, Grimshaw's side showed their intent in the opening play.
The Platypi kicked off and as the Brumbies allowed the ball to bounce, Teagan Miller chased through to win possession.
That first set very nearly resulted in a try - lock Demi Chapman held up over the line - but when the opening try came eight minutes later it belonged to the Platypi.
A smart cut-out ball from Zarlia Griffiths put Anderson over untouched.
Five minutes later the prolific Panorama try scorer was in again, stepping her way through the Brumbies' defensive line.
With 20 minutes gone the Brumbies got on the board thanks to some individual brilliance from hooker Lala Lautaumi, but Miller won back the ball from the following kick off.
That was backed up by a good defensive set, and the field position led to another try. This time prop Molly Kennedy steamed over between the sticks.
A tick over two minutes out from half-time Naden added another, splitting the Brumbies up the middle of the ruck then stepping fullback Caitlin Devenish with a superb solo effort.
With Griffiths' conversion it was 20-6 at the break and when play resumed in the second half the points continued to come.
It took just under three minutes after the resumption for the Platypi to find try five via Chapman. It came after centre Jacinta Windsor had dived on a lose Brumbies pass to win possession.
Anderson had her hat-trick off in the 39th minute following a line drop out and while the hard-working Lautaumi pulled one back for the Brumbies when a short kick off play came up trumps, the match belonged to the visitors.
Naden's speed and elusive running earned her a double, then with six left on the clock Anderson sealed the win. Griffiths' conversion made it 42-12.
Though it was not enough to replaced the Goannas in the minor premiership battle - they beat Castlereagh in a 26-24 thriller - it should seal second for the Platypi.
The only way Grimshaw's side can be denied a top-two finish is if the Vipers beat Woodbridge by an 83-point margin on Sunday afternoon.
"It's good going into the final with that sort of performance, that's what we said to them before we started, we want to earn the right to be in it," Grimshaw said.
"I think we earned the right today to be in it. It was really good defensively and attack-wise.
"We've got a few to come back in too."
