THANKFULLY for Dean Mirfin's Island Rock there wasn't another extra metre of racing in Friday's Maiden Handicap (1,100 metres) at Tyers Park.
Island Rock ($15, Brooke Stower) attempted to lead all the way on his home track and looked home for all money with around 200 metres to go, but he faded quickly inside the final few strides.
That invited Bjorn Baker's Little Baia ($4.20, Ashley Morgan) with an opportunity to charge down the leader inside the final 50m.
A photo finish was required to determine that Mirfin's runner, who entered the race as an emergency, had done just enough to secure a first career victory.
"I thought at the 300m mark he was going to win easily but in the end he's won by an inch," Mirfin said.
"I was expecting him to stop but not as quickly as he did. His done that a bit in his last couple of starts where he's gone out hard and not finished the race off quite as well as we'd like him to.
"He came back into a short race, was nice and fit, was well rated in front by Brooke and he had enough at the line to hold them."
Island Rock had previously gone close to record when running second over the 1,400m on his home track in September but had struggled to replicate that performance since then.
Friday's success was the breakthrough at career start number 12.
"He's run second up at 1,400m. He rolled along in front and got his own way there. We thought that would be the distance that would suit him but since then he hasn't look like being able to run that out," he said.
"We brought him back to 1,100m and that looks to be the mark that he wants."
Kimmylee put in a strong showing in the Bathurst RSL Club Benchmark 58 Handicap (1,300m) to nearly give Mirfin a winning double.
His mare finished runner-up in a messy race, where rival Blood Rival lost its rider and caused interference throughout the event.
"That was a good run from Kimmylee. There was a riderless horse in front of her. It had Kimmylee racing out of her normal pattern," Mirfin said.
"It interfered with her on the corner and she had to change course. That riderless horse ran to the outside fence and took the eventual winner out there with it, so it was a very messy race.
'She runs a good race every time she goes out there and we're very proud of her performance. She's heading off to the spelling paddock now, healthy and happy."
Mirfin's Dee Pee Pee finished strongly for fourth in its race while short priced Imperioness was a disappointed last in her event.
Fellow Bathurst trainer Gayna Williams enjoyed success at the meeting through Electric Storm ($6.50, Grant Buckley) in the JB Civil Concreting Class 1 Handicap (1,400m).
