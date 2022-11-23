Bathurst residents popped into the local McDonalds store on Saturday, November 19, to show their support for McHappy Day.
The annual fundraiser raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia, to provide support for families with very sick children.
The community showed their support by heading down to the local McDonald's Store and purchasing helping hands, silly socks, a bottle of water or a big mac.
There was also face painting on offer for the kids - or the young at heart.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the event nd captured some of the smiling faces there supporting the cause.
