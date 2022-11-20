SUNDAY, November 20, marked the 10th year of the Bathurst Swap Meet, Car and Bike Show, and enthusiasts filled the inside of the showground arena to see what was on offer.
While the dynamic weather in Bathurst at the moment could have caused a problem for the outdoor event, the rain stayed away and made the day very enjoyable for all who attended.
Bathurst Swap Meet, Car and Bike Show organiser George Georgiou said he couldn't be happier with how the day went.
"It's a big turnout today, no problems, everyone's happy," he said.
"The weather's on and off, it's hit and miss. We came here Friday and marked out all the swap sites around the perimeter, I was confident then.
"The truck show was yesterday and it was fine, today's overcast and windy but it's fine. I don't worry about the weather until I'm here."
In addition to the 120-odd bikes and cars registered in the show, a number of stalls took part in the swap meet.
The stands were stationed around the perimeter of the track, with all of the bikes and cars on display in the middle.
Mr Georgiou said it's great to see so many people both registering and attending the event, and he is looking forward to seeing it grow even more in the future.
"It's grown, everything's always small to start off with. A lot of people have already gone home and it still looks full," he said.
"The swap sites are like a market. There's a lot of bike stuff but there's also a lot of bric-a-brac, women come out with toys, kids clothes, books and other stuff.
"It's good, it's not just one thing which is a good thing, there's something for everyone. You don't want it to just be bikes and cars anymore because times are changing."
The Christmas Markets were also held over the weekend, and Mr Georgiou said having the swap meet and show in conjunction with the markets is a great way of attracting more people to the showground.
"It's a full day, plus having the Christmas Markets it all sort of works together," he said.
Mr Georgiou couldn't have been happier with the day, saying that it was "100 per cent perfect" and he's looking forward to watching the event get bigger and bigger.
