TIGERS have already claimed first innings points over Colts through inspired performances with the bat and ball from Hugh Parsons and Jacob Ryan respectively, to give ORC one of the most ruthless first innings victories since the BOIDC's re-formation.
Ryan (7-10 from 10 overs) and Tim McKinnon (3-28 from 10.2 overs) were the only two bowlers the Tigers needed to remove the Colts for the paltry total of 39 runs, where Olly Shoemark (12) was the only batsman to reach double figures.
At one stage Colts lost four wickets for as many runs and they lost their last three wickets without adding to their total.
ORC were able to pass Colts' total at the loss of just three wickets and attention then turned towards building up as big of a lead as possible to try and claim outright success.
Alex Kinghorne (36) along with opener and skipper Hamish Siegert (21) set the team up well before Parsons stepped up.
The number six batsman went at better than a run a ball for his century, knocking around 12 fours and a pair of sixes in a strong performance at George Park 1.
Dave Henderson (4-38) was the best of the Colts bowlers.
Pat Hill (8 not out) and Mazharul Bhuian (18 not out) will hope to put on a rescue job for the Colts when they return to the middle next week.
IMRAN Qureshi was back at his best for Rugby Union on Saturday as the opener almost carried his bat through the day's play before he was dismissed for 123.
The Saints won the day's opening session at Morse Park 1, where they had Rugby at 5-77 at one stage, before Qureshi partnered up with Brad Glasson (59) to steer his side into control.
The pair put on 136 runs together for the sixth wicket as the Saints missed their chance to put the foot down after dealing with Rugby's dangerous top order.
It's Qureshi's highest ever club score in BDCA or BOIDC cricket, and it's his first century for Rugby Union since his effort of 114 against Bathurst City back in November of 2017.
Should Rugby chose to continue batting this Saturday, Flynn Taylor will resume his innings on 40.
Four of the Saints' bowlers shared the eight wickets evenly between each other.
Ben Sennett (2-37) was the best of the group while Connor Slattery finished with 2-47 from a 25-over day with the ball.
ONE of Bathurst's most in-form players, Clint Moxon, has come to the fore once again alongside teammate Mick Tobin.
The Redbacks pair put on a stunning 141 runs for the eighth wicket before Tobin was finally removed for 90 runs, departing with his team's score at a very healthy 8-291.
Moxon will resume his innings just four runs shy of a century next Saturday.
With his team sitting at 6-124 Moxon arrived at the crease with a big task ahead for both him and Tobin.
Tobin played a very patient innings as he patient 175 deliveries to reach his score while Moxon had a little more urgency his game with a strike rate of 84.2.
The pair hit 28 fours, split evenly between them, with Moxon also clearing the rope on the full on one occasion.
Oli Simpson (43) and Matt Holmes (25) were the next best of the Redbacks batters.
Rowan Dray (3-39) was the best of the Centrals bowlers with Darryl Kennewell (3-90) also on three wickets.
