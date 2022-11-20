Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

How your team fared in round six of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 20 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ORC (9-192 declared) lead CITY COLTS (39 and 0-26) by an innings and 127 runs

TIGERS have already claimed first innings points over Colts through inspired performances with the bat and ball from Hugh Parsons and Jacob Ryan respectively, to give ORC one of the most ruthless first innings victories since the BOIDC's re-formation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.