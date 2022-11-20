IT'S never too early to get into the Christmas spirit, and hundreds of people did just that over the weekend at the annual Bathurst Christmas Markets for 2022.
With no restrictions in place, there were large crowds of people enjoying what the 200-odd stalls had to offer.
Debbie Campbell and Haylie Osborne work hard to organise the annual event, and their efforts were worth it with this year being one of the biggest they've had.
"It's been amazing," Ms Campbell said.
"There was over 200 stall holders, it was probably one of the biggest ones we've done."
The markets also coincided with other events over the weekend.
Saturday, November 19, saw a truck show held in the middle of the showground arena, and Sunday, November 20, marked the 10th year of the Bathurst Swap Meet, Car and Bike Show.
Ms Campbell said it was a brilliant weekend and she thanked the community for its support.
"We really appreciate the support of Bathurst because obviously they've got out and supported the event and also all of the local sponsors," she said.
"Without the support of Bathurst people and the businesses we definitely couldn't run an event like this."
The stalls had a large range of options for those looking to finish off - or maybe start - their Christmas shopping.
Everything from woodworks, to candles, to clothing, to toys and many other options were on offer.
Bathurst resident Melissa Frisby was one of the many people who enjoyed what was available, and said it was nice to see the community getting out.
"It was great to see so many stall holders and so many people enjoying the sun and supporting the small businesses," Ms Frisby said.
"Events like these allow us to support businesses and also get out with our friends and family."
One business that was new to the Bathurst Christmas Markets was the St Nic's Christmas stall.
While the stallholders weren't from Bathurst, they had travelled three and a half hours to support the local event.
The stall had a large range of Christmas ornaments on offer, with items that play music, light-up, sing and dance all featured.
Ms Campbell was thrilled with the response the event received, especially after restrictions made the past few Christmas Markets quite hard.
"It was very difficult last year because we were under all the COVID restrictions, so it made it very hard to run it," she said.
"This year's been a lot easier and it was quite good ... it was brilliant."
