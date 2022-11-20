TWO Chelseas and two Kiwis decide to share a car - it might sound like the opening line of a joke, but it actually refers to an all-female crew which is hoping to take on next year's Bathurst 6 Hour.
Chelsea Angelo plus Kiwi compatriots Rianna O'Meara-Hunt and Chelsea Herbert are slated to steer the Toyota 86 which took the Class D honours for BPRO in this year's Bathurst 6 Hour.
Their bid is still awaiting confirmation given the entries received for the 2023 edition of the enduro have exceeded the grid capacity of 70, but it is hoped that the trio will be there come April 7-9.
If so, they will be the first all-female crew to race in the Bathurst 6 Hour since it joined the Mount Panorama program in 2016.
It is a tantalising prospect for Herbert, who was the first woman to win a New Zealand V8 Touring Car race in 2017.
"Two Chelseas, two Kiwis and three females sounds like a race-winning combo," she said.
"Racing at Bathurst has been a dream of mine for many years. To be presented with this opportunity to race the 6 hour with two other talented females is a race that simply can't come soon enough."
Melbourne native Angelo did her first laps at Mount Panorama in 2104 behind the wheel of a Formula 3.
While she still had her learner's plates in her first race at the circuit, Angelo clocked a best lap of two minutes, 4.7725 seconds - an effort faster than Greg Murphy's Supercars 'lap of the Gods'.
She's gone on to compete in classes such as the Super2 Series, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge and most recently in TCR Australia. She can't wait for a chance to tackle the Bathurst enduro.
"It will be my first official enduro and to have two other females by my side is incredible," she said.
"We all have credibility behind us as racers, and I couldn't be any more pumped.
"I'm also excited about returning to the mountain. I'm very fortunate to have raced there three times, ranging from Formula 3, Super2 and TCR. Racing in an 86 will be a blast, and I'm really looking forward to the weekend. I know I'll be giving it my all."
As for O'Meara-Hunt, she has won go karting titles in New Zealand and Australia and represented her home country in the World Cup.
Like Herbert, she also recently drove in the GT4 Shootout in America.
"I am so excited to be a part of this experience and proven race-winning team driving alongside two other very talented female drivers," she said.
"Laps around Bathurst has always been a dream and I feel privileged to be given this opportunity so early in my racing career."
While seeing that trio race the Toyota 86 that Jaylyn Robotham, Mitchell Wooller and Brett Parrish found class success in this year would create history as the first all-female crew, they won't be the first female drivers to tackle the 6 Hour.
Seven females have previously taken on the enduro, including American Michele Abbate in 2017.
In 2021 Brianna Wilson was part of the Class E winning Ric Shaw Racing Mazda 3 SP25 entry, sharing a seat with Ryan Gilroy and Phil Alexander.
There have been female team-mates in the past too, with Robin Lacey and Matilda Mravicic having made multiple Bathurst 6 Hour appearances alongside Peter Lacey in a Volkswagen Scirocco.
The 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour is scheduled for April 7-9.
