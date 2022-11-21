BATHURST'S Callee Black is once again primed to take on the best up and coming talent from across the nation at the Cricket Australia Under 19s Female National Championships in Perth next month.
The all-rounder is set to make her second appearance for the NSW Country team across the December 5 to 12 tournament.
Black and NSW Country came up just short of a final appearance at the 2021-22 championships, where their five win and two loss record saw them finish the competition at Adelaide in third place.
The final side for the tournament was named last Wednesday, and Black was exciting to learn she'd have another shot at helping NSW chase a national crown.
"Everything is paying off. This will be my second year with the under 19s, which is exciting," she said.
"I've played a lot of cricket since last time and feel like I've gotten better and better. I feel that I'm maturing a little and growing into that age group, which is good.
"There's also a new crop of girls in the team now and that's exciting."
This time around NSW Country has been split from the Australian Capital Territory, who will compete on their own at next month's tournament.
Black is again joined by Orange's Katie Letcher in the NSW Country side.
It's only been a little over seven months since Black took part in the previous Under 19s Championships, which were delayed due to COVID-19.
Black never really got going with the bat on that occasion although she came home with some great highlights with the ball, including a team-best effort of 4-22 in NSW-ACT's dominant win over Victoria Metro.
Since then Black has enjoyed a solid start to the Sydney Women's Cricket season with Penrith first grade and more recently took part in the women's Plan B Regional Bash with the Western Outlaws.
Black said any opportunity to represent her state is always an exciting occasion.
"We really like spending time with each other and we're all country girls. We really enjoy playing against NSW Metro. We love that competition between the two," she said.
"I'm confident that we'll go well. I feel like Queensland and [NSW] Metro will be a good challenge, but I'm sure that we'll keep learning on the go."
Black's NSW Country side currently have the mental edge over their metro rivals after beating them back in April's previous tournament.
NSW Country will start their campaign against former partners ACT on December 5.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
