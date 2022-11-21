Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Callee Black set to make her second appearance at Cricket Australia Under 19s Female National Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 21 2022 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S Callee Black is once again primed to take on the best up and coming talent from across the nation at the Cricket Australia Under 19s Female National Championships in Perth next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.