Bathurst to be hit by below average temperatures at start of the week

BATHURST is set to start the week with below average temperatures, less than a month out from Christmas.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the mercury is expected to hit a high of just 15 degrees on Monday, with snow possible above 1200 metres.
Temperatures will hit a high of 16 and low of 3 on Tuesday, followed by a high of 19 and low of 5 on Wednesday.
These temperatures are below the November mean of 23.8 degrees for Bathurst, however, the mercury is set to hit a much more normal degree later on this week and push almost 30 by Sunday.
Temperatures for rest of the week:
There is a chance of rain on Sunday, but the bureau is currently forecasting a minor chance of falls, with a maximum of up to two millimetres at this stage.
Bathurst has already recorded 137.2mm of rain this month at the airport, with 86.4mm falling in a 24-hour period to 9am on Monday, November 14.
The wettest November on record was recorded last year, when 206.6mm fell.
