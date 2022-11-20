Western Advocate

Bathurst to be hit by below average temperatures at start of the week

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 21 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst to be hit by below average temperatures at start of the week

BATHURST is set to start the week with below average temperatures, less than a month out from Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.