THEY'RE not just tennis champions, they're the 2022 Champion of Champions - the hot form of Eglinton juniors Maddison Honeyman and Hannah Skein has delivered them yet another honour.
The talented duo were part of the Eglinton Tennis Academy contingent which competed in this year's Regional Matchplay Series (RMS), one which involved tennis juniors from right across the Central West.
Given in tennis the Central West region covers the area from Hawkesbury and the Blue Mountains through to Broken Hill, it is a series open to plenty of players as well.
It consisted of 14 rounds and after that, the top eight players in each age group advanced to the Central West Champion of Champions tournament in Parkes.
Given it was not compulsory to attend each of 14 RMS rounds, the Champion of Champions tournament gave players a chance to really see how they stacked up on a regional level.
There were plenty of Eglinton players amongst them and all of them - particularly Skein and Honeyman - impressed.
"We had two winners of age groups, Hannah Skein in the 10s and Maddi Honeyman in 18s and then we had a runner-up in the 10 boys with Nixon Broome and a third place in the 10 boys with Lachie Abbott," Eglinton Tennis Academy coach Rod Schumacher explained.
"The under 8s don't go any further, but they still competed in this series. Quincy Broome got second on a countback over Will Skein.
"Zahli Broome was only eight years old playing in the 10 and unders, she made it through to the Champion of Champions even though she's still got another two years in that.
"The Broome family actually come from Orange so they've only just started training on the Thursdays with us and the other thing to note is that Maddi actually helps coach the kids."
Skein won all her matches in Parkes in an effort which not only earned her a Champion of Champions trophy, but sees her advance to the state titles.
It comes on the back of a big season which has already seen Skein play at the New South Wales Under 10s State Teams Championships and be included in the Super 10s program.
The state titles she's qualified for thanks to her Champion of Champions win will be played at Springwood on November 26-27. Nixon Broome and Abbott have also advance to the New South Wales boys titles to be played on the same days at Penrith.
While Honeyman won her Champion of Champions division, the state titles are only for the 10s, 12s and 14s age groups.
However, her efforts were still impressive given she only recently turned 15 and she won the under 18s girls division. She also tested herself against under 18 boys.
Like Skein, Honeyman has had a big year of tennis.
She was part of Team NSW which competed at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Darwin.
Her efforts there included beating the number four seed 6-2, 6-2 in her first match, while she got to meet Australian former world number one Evonne Goolagong Cawley.
Honeyman also represented Western at a Combined High Schools level and played for the Central West under 15s at the State League Finals in Newcastle.
Most recently she was a ball kid at the NSW Open.
