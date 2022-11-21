Western Advocate
Eglinton Tennis Academy has a strong presence at Central West Champion of Champions tournament

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 21 2022 - 3:18pm, first published 1:00pm
The Eglinton contingent that played in the Central West Champion of Champions tournament, Maddison Honeyman, Lachlan Abbott, Quincy Broome, Hannah Skein, Will Skein, Zahli Broome and Nixon Broome. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

THEY'RE not just tennis champions, they're the 2022 Champion of Champions - the hot form of Eglinton juniors Maddison Honeyman and Hannah Skein has delivered them yet another honour.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

