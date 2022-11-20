Cathedral to be illuminated red for persecuted Christians around the world

THE CATHEDRAL of St Michael and St John's bell tower will be illuminated on Wednesday to acknowledge persecuted Christians and the lack of religious freedom.
Buildings and landmarks in several different countries will be illuminated red, with a series of special initiatives, prayer actions and witnesses throughout the month of November.
Bathurst's Catholic Cathedral will be illuminated after sunset on November 23, as a part of the worldwide campaign initiated by international charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).
Ten cathedrals will be illuminated across Australia, and St Christopher's Cathedral in Canberra will hold a Night of Witness prayer event.
The United Kingdom has prepared a wide variety of events in both England and Scotland, including the "Taste of Home" initiative, asking people to gather with friends and families and share a traditional meal from countries where Christians are persecuted, during which they can exchange stories about the suffering church, pray and raise money to support refugees.
In France, bells will ring out from 100 churches all over the country and a round-table discussion will take place in Les Bernardins, Paris, followed by an evening prayer vigil at Montmartre.
Other countries including Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Philippines, Portugal, Slovakia and Switzerland are supporting the initiative through illuminations, prayer and vigils.
On 16 November, "Persecuted and Forgotten? A Report on Christians oppressed for their Faith 2020-22", will be launched in London's Houses of Parliament.
The report is a study that supplements the Religious Freedom Report. Prepared by ACN's national office in the UK every two years, it specifically addresses the worldwide situation of persecuted Christians.
The report will be presented in other countries during the following weeks.
