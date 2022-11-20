Western Advocate

Bathurst's Cathedral of St Michael and St John's bell tower to be illuminated red for persecuted Christians around the world

Updated November 21 2022 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
Cathedral to be illuminated red for persecuted Christians around the world

THE CATHEDRAL of St Michael and St John's bell tower will be illuminated on Wednesday to acknowledge persecuted Christians and the lack of religious freedom.

