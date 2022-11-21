The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has recommended that Regis Resources McPhillamy's Gold Project is in the public interest and approvable, albeit with a number of strict conditions of consent that Regis must adhere to.
The assessment report, which was released on the afternoon of November 17 states in the executive summary that "on balance, the department considers that the benefits of the project outweigh its residual costs and that the project is in the public interest and is approvable, subject to the strict conditions of consent".
The 139 page report details the department's reasoning behind the amenity impacts, social impacts, water resources, biodiversity, Aboriginal cultural heritage, agriculture and economic issues.
"The Department acknowledges the high degree of public interest in the project," the report states.
It also acknowledges the work that Regis has done in responding to community concerns.
"Regis has responded to community concerns through amendments to the project design for both the mine site surface infrastructure and water supply pipeline alignment, including staging of construction and operational activities, relocation of the mine site access road further away from the receivers in the Kings Plains settlement, improvements to the mine site's raw water management system," the report states.
"Based on this assessment, the Department considers that Regis has designed the project in a way to achieve a practicable balance between maximising resource recovery and minimising associated McPhillamys Gold Project (SSD 9505) | Assessment Report IX impacts on the surrounding landholders and the environment through best practice contemporary practices and mitigation measures."
The process will now move onto its next phase with a public hearing to be held by the NSW Independent Planning Commission on Thursday and Friday, December 8 and 9 at the Blayney Shire Community Centre.
Commissioners Professor Chris Fell AO (Chair), Clare Sykes and Dr Peter Williams have been appointed to determine the development application.
Key issues identified in the department's whole-of-government assessment of the development application include: amenity impacts, social costs and benefits, water resources, biodiversity, Aboriginal cultural heritage, agriculture and economics.
Anyone wishing to have their say at the public hearing must pre-register on the Commission's website using the Speaker Registration Form.
The deadline for speaker registrations is 5pm AEDT on Friday, December 2 2022.
Written submissions can also be lodged using the 'Have Your Say' portal on the Commission's website: www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say. Written submissions will be accepted until 5pm AEST on Wednesday 21 December 2022.
The public hearing will be broadcast live online at www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/livestream.
