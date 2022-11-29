A NEW scholarship has been announced at Kelso High Campus, Denison College, and has already seen two students greatly benefit from its introduction.
Kaitlyn Cupitt and Becky Parish were both awarded with the Kelso High Alumni Scholarship, which included $500 to go towards their educational needs moving into year 11 and 12.
This scholarship was introduced following the program to develop a 3D reconstruction of the old Kelso High Campus, which saw $20,000 raised by campus alumni.
There was $500 leftover from these funds, and it was decided that a scholarship would be instated for year 10 students.
Since then, a further $5000 has been raised by the schools alumni, to continue the program for at least an additional 10 years.
Hans Stroeve, who was a part of the scholarship organisation committee, said that the introduction of the alumni scholarship is something that makes him very proud to be an ongoing part of Kelso High.
"As a retired teacher ... it gives you a bit of a warm feeling and a warm buzz," he said.
"I love the idea that ex students have that sort of feeling towards their school that they actually want to put dollars into it."
These funds have greatly improved the livelihood of both Kaitlyn and Becky, as they navigate the costs of their education heading into their final school years.
"We were pretty keen to sponsor a year ten to year eleven candidate ... if they don't have a laptop or they want to buy extra books, there's a lot of costs involved," Mr Stroeve said.
"I know for instance Kaitlyn is super keen, and she really wants to be a doctor ... so she's already planned what she is going to do with her money."
Mr Stroeve said that receiving the scholarship is also something that has meant a lot to Becky.
"It's just built both of their confidences that they've been recognised by others, and by others outside of their own parents as being somebody who deserves this sort of chance," he said.
"They're both absolutely stoked and couldn't stop smiling."
The scholarships were awarded following a decision from a three-chair committee, based on a specific criteria.
This criteria included; the selected student must be in year 10, they must show motivation and work consistently to achieve goals, must have a good attendance record, and have the intention to complete the HSC, with other criteria considered.
There were six applicants for the scholarships, and after much deliberation, the committee ultimately decided to award two scholarships.
"Normally we would only do one scholarship but we really had trouble splitting these two," Mr Stroeve said.
"We had six people apply and they were all good but it was pretty hard to split these two, so we decided, 'well this is the first time, let's give two scholarships.'"
Though Kaitlyn and Becky have already received their scholarships, they will be formally presented with these awards during Kelso High's presentation night on December 8.
