Becky Parish and Kaitlyn Cupitt have been awarded the Kelso High Alumni Scholarship

By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 30 2022 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
Kelso HIgh aliumni scholarship recipients Kaitlyn Cupitt and Becky Parish. Picture supplied

A NEW scholarship has been announced at Kelso High Campus, Denison College, and has already seen two students greatly benefit from its introduction.

