TWO-DAY Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket has finally arrived and boy it did it arrive with a bang.
There were centuries and there were huge wicket hauls and ORC already has first innings honours.
Here's what we learned out of Saturday's action ...
WHEN Centrals new ball bowlers Daryl Kennewell and Rowan Dray helped reduce Bathurst City to 5-95 on Saturday, they certainly could have considered themselves on top.
But they learned that the Redbacks tail can sting. In particular, Michael Tobin (90) and Clint Moxon (96 not out) who put on 141 runs for the eighth wicket.
Their efforts helped Redbacks reach 8-304 at stumps.
Now Five Things has previously given Moxon a mention for his final over heroics with the bat against City Colts, but no-one could have predicted that he'd hit an unbeaten 96 off 114.
It's easily his best BOIDC effort with the bat, eclipsing last season's unbeaten 50, and we should point out his average in the competition prior to Saturday was 7.7.
As for Tobin, his previous best score for the club was 41 when playing in Bathurst first grade.
His first season of BOIDC he averaged 7.5 and last season was 18.4.
So his patient 90 off 175 was not something we saw coming either.
IMRAN Qureshi - he's a player that has long been tasked with opening the batting for Rugby Union and he's also done it on a district level for Bathurst.
But did you know that his 123 against St Pat's on Saturday was his first century in BOIDC cricket? Finally a good thing has come to the Immy that waits.
Prior to Saturday, Qureshi had scored two centuries for Rugby but both of those came back when they played in the Bathurst District first grade competition.
His most recent ton was in season 2017-18 when hitting 114 against Bathurst City.
Since Rugby joined the revived BOIDC competition, Qureshi had been involved with three partnerships of more than 100 and hit eight half centuries.
But surprisingly his previous BOIDC top score was 69 against CYMS and this season prior to his century, his top score was only 18.
So now that Qureshi finally has a BOIDC ton, the new question is how long until he hits another?
WHEN Orange City signed Lachie Skelly for season 2022-23, it was with the hopes that the experienced off-spinner would add another dangerous dimension to their bowling attack.
He showed good signs when he took 3-35 in his first match in green an then backed that up with a handy 2-18 off 7.2 overs against the now departed Centennials Bulls.
Good figures, but not devastating ones.
However, over the past fortnight Skelly has demonstrated his credentials as a match winner.
Firstly playing in the Western Zone Premier League for Orange, Skelly took 5-36 off nine overs against Parkes.
Then on Saturday against Cavaliers, Skelly showed why he likes longer format games and why he arrived at City with big raps.
He finished with 8-54 in a performance that will be hard to top as the best in BODIC this summer.
WHEN it comes to two-day cricket, most skippers who win the toss elect to bat, but ORC's decision to field on Saturday was a masterstroke.
Not that they were in the field for long mind you as rivals City Colts were all out for just 39 in the space of 20.2 overs.
Yes Colts were missing their inspirational skipper Russell Gardner, but they still had - what was on paper at least - a batting line-up you'd not expect to collapse the way it did.
Former Western Zone representative Josh Toole had hit a half century on Friday night in Bonnor Cup, Henry Shoemark has played at the representative level and Dan Casey previously skippered Bathurst.
But ORC only had to use two bowlers and one of them, Jacob Ryan, had a field day at George Park 1 as he took 7-10. Four of his 10 overs in the first innings were maidens.
Remember too that this is only Ryan's second season of BOIDC - he still qualified to play juniors in season 2020-21.
Three of Ryan's victims against Colts were out bowled and he trapped another LBW in a stellar spell - easily his best in senior club cricket.
After Ryan and Tim McKinnon (3-28) bundled Colts out, ORC locked up first innings honours with 9-192 declared.
Colts' second dig has started better - they're 0-26 - but they'll still have a fight on their hands to avoid an outright defeat next Saturday.
HUGH Parsons, batting average 212. Yep that's right 212.
It's not a number you'd normally expect to see six rounds into a season but with all the wash-outs we've had, it has helped the ORC all-rounder to that remarkable number.
But it's not just been the weather, that has led to that average. It's also come because Parsons has been in excellent touch with the bat.
He's only been dismissed once across three innings and in each of them he's been a standout for the Tigers.
It's not just been the amount of runs, but the aggressive fashion that he's scored them in that have impressed too.
Firstly Parsons hit an unbeaten 49 off 60 against the Saints, then came 63 off 60 against Rugby.
Then on Saturday, Parsons crashed 100 not out off 92 balls against City Colts.
Across his three innings' Parsons has hit 20 boundaries and cleared the rope six times.
Can he keep that remarkable average going? I guess we'll see.
