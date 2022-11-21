MARK Windsor has been left confused by the decision to cancel the 2023 Bathurst Cycling Classic and believes that the event should have been given another chance to run following the worst years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bathurst cycling identity and promoter was left stunned by Bathurst Regional Council's announcement on Friday that next year's event would be cancelled.
Numbers were restricted at the 2020 and 2021 events due to COVID-19 while this year's event was cancelled due to ongoing covid restrictions.
Windsor said it's questionable that council would make the call not to go ahead with the 2023 event when there was a chance for numbers to rebound strongly.
"They didn't give another promoter an opportunity to come on board and take it to a new level. In October of 2018 there was another promoter who was suggested, and would have been better suited," he said.
"Back then the event was a massive success. We're talking $400,000 budget from the entries alone to run this event and it had always been a big financial success.
"The council opted to scale it down through covid and then use the numbers over that time to say that it hasn't been a success. I don't think they want to be too hasty getting rid of it without thinking it properly through and getting some people in to talk about it."
The question posed by some riders on social media following the announcement is whether the event has a chance of making a comeback in some form from 2024 or beyond.
Windsor said that while it would be great to see the event resurrected in the future it would be no means be an easy task.
"It takes a lot of time to bring an event up to this level. It was the biggest event of its kind in NSW," he said.
"It's difficult to say 'let's get rid of it and make a different one down the track'. There's a lot of work that's been put into it by many groups, particularly Rotary in recent years, and it needs to be acknowledged that it was a successful event with them."
Windsor continues to look back at the (ultimately unsuccessful) 2018 discussions with a different race promoter as a sliding doors moment.
"The promoter at the time was saying that he could potentially double the entry numbers, which would have been around 3,000 at the time," he said.
"I'm also not sure why you wouldn't talk to some of the people involved in the running of it before you take over it and then get rid of it. It's a crazy situation.
"There's two owners of the event - Bathurst Regional Council and Cycling NSW, which is now part of AusCycling. That is a particular problem as I see it because both those groups are blaming the other.
"Council have got themselves caught up in an ownership situation that makes it difficult just to move the event on, but you would think that there was something that they could do."
Bathurst Regional Council took over running the event in 2016.
The Bathurst Cycling Classic's feature event was a 110 kilometre long course road race which incorporated both Rockley Mount and Mount Panorama.
The BCC also went on to incorporate its hill climb and criterium events into a three-leg tour alongside the road race.
The long course race was also previously used as a UCI Gran Fondo qualifying event.
Windsor said that while the podium prizes and UCI qualifications were a great draw for some riders there was also plenty of other reasons why the Bathurst Cycling Classic was a treasured event.
"It was the flagship for cycling in NSW. A lot of people who would do just one event in a year would pick this event," he said.
"To me the major benefit is for those riders who were doing it for their mental and physical health. They'd do months of work to get themselves ready for this one event.
"They may not have been bike riders at all but this event gave them an opportunity to challenge themselves on beautiful country roads. Those are the people who are really missing out."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
