Member for Orange Phil Donato has called on the state government to undergo a "complete reset in thinking" around regional infrastructure following the critical failures in essential areas, like water, in the last half-a-decade across the Central West.
The Cowra Guardian, alongside fellow ACM titles in western NSW like the Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate, Central Western Daily, Western Advocate and Daily Liberal, penned an open letter to Canberra asking what our leaders plan to do to protect the disaster-weary Australians who call the bush home following years of heartbreaking drought and now back-to-back-to-back record-breaking wet years.
Over the past two-and-a-half years alone, people living in regional NSW have had to deal with the real and imminent risk of insufficient water, the need to boil water due to failing water treatment infrastructure leaving thousands without drinkable water for weeks and do not flush alerts due to inundated sewerage infrastructure.
Our regional road network is crumbling and, state and national highways are in need of major upgrades, while in the last month failing gas lines have left thousands without heating or hot water for days.
The region has also endured the most heartbreaking flood event in our history too, with two people confirmed dead while thousands of people have faced multiple evacuations notices due to the flooding.
"All of these issues are directly related to the climate events we have endured in a little over two and a half years, none in relation to this past week's disaster," our letter reads.
When was the last time a dam was built in NSW? It was decades ago. We need serious investment across the state.- Member for Orange Phil Donato
Mr Donato said it's going to take an extensive period of months and years to get the community of Eugowra back up on its feet, and potentially "billions of dollars to recover, when you look across the whole state".
He said the need to look at water infrastructure was at the top of his list.
"I'm a big supporter of the Wyangala expansion," he said.
"We have to look at harvesting water when we can, especially in times like 2022. It's so important we try and collect as much water as we can, because we know drought is coming and we need that security.
"Our water infrastructure is pivotal because without water we can't maintain life. We have to capture it, harness it and ensure that security.
"When was the last time a dam was built in NSW? It was decades ago. We need serious investment across the state.
"How much water are we losing over Wyangala at the moment? And that's just one dam."
He said major infrastructure corridors - including freight on rail and roads - have been built but haven't had the level of maintenance required to ensure they're capable of standing up to prolonged rain events, like the three consecutive La Ninas we've been dealt with since 2020.
"There's got to be a complete reset in thinking around it all," Mr Donato said.
"And we need to ensure these key infrastructure pieces, big and small, are being maintained properly. We've got culverts across the region that aren't maintained. That creates blockages, and those obstructions build up to create a dam effect along the creek systems and roads.
"There's a whole range of things that need to be considered, but we have to plan for the future now. These events will occur, and we need to be ready."
Mr Donato has been in Eugowra on multiple occasions in the last week and says the response to the help they're getting has been overwhelmingly positive.
He said having spoken to the Premier Dom Perrottet the NSW Government will work to provide the necessary support for the impacting residents.
Last week initial funding announcements included $75,000 for primary produces and $10,000 for small property owners, while $15 million was announced for eight Local Government Areas across regional NSW to improve roads hit hardest by floods.
