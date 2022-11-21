Severe weather warning for damaging winds in Bathurst region

RESIDENTS are being advised secure loose items as the Bureau of Meteorology issues a severe weather warning for damaging winds this afternoon.
A strong cold front that is forecast to shift off the coast later this morning will produce a vigorous westerly airstream across southeastern parts of the state today.
Damaging westerly winds averaging 50-70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are likely on Monday across elevated parts of the warning area above 900 metres, which includes places like Yetholme.
NSW SES Bathurst Unit said people in the impact locations should move cars undercover, away from trees and powerlines.
Residents are also advised to take the time to secure loose items around their home, apartment balcony and property that could blow away in strong winds.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
