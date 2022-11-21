Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Georgia Baillie, Tayla Grabham named in NSW Blues under 15s girls indoor hockey team

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:59pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Baillie (back, second from left) and Tayla Grabham (front, number 17) have been named in the NSW Blues under 15s indoor side.

THE brilliant goalkeeping of Georgia Baillie and the excellent stick skills from Tayla Grabham at the recent Hockey NSW Indoor Girls Championships have earned the Bathurst pair a spot in the state Blues side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.