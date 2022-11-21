THE brilliant goalkeeping of Georgia Baillie and the excellent stick skills from Tayla Grabham at the recent Hockey NSW Indoor Girls Championships have earned the Bathurst pair a spot in the state Blues side.
Baillie and Grabham were two standouts for Bathurst at the recent state championships in Orange, and on the back of those efforts they earned tickets to Brisbane for the upcoming Under 15s Indoor Championships over January 21-25.
St Pat's goalkeeper Baillie, 14, and Kelso defender Grabham, 15, will be eager to take on a national championship after COVID-19 has disrupted several qualifying opportunities in recent years.
Baillie said it's an amazing feeling to finally get the chance to represent her state after a previous campaign fell by the wayside.
"I was in the selection squad for under 13s [outdoor side] but because of covid we didn't have any trials. This will be my first time in a team at nationals," she said.
"Getting into this team is pretty cool because it's a different style of game from outdoor hockey. It's been great to finally get in and have such strong family support.
"It's great knowing half of this team as well. It'll be great to go to Brisbane and have a good time up there. There's a couple of Orange players and a few Sydney girls I know."
Grabham is no stranger to the feeling of making a state team, having twice previously qualified for NSW field teams.
However, making the cut for an indoor team will be a whole new experience for the Kelso player.
"I was very excited to learn that I'd made it. It'll be my first time playing for an indoor state team so it'll be a great experience," Grabham said.
"I started indoor when I was 10, but I haven't made a state team until under 15s. I've made two state teams for outdoor hockey before this.
"Indoor's a fast game and you have to get used to a couple of different rules but I really enjoy it. You tend to play all around the field a lot and move between different positions."
Baillie has been playing indoor hockey for the past two years and enjoys the pace of the game.
"Indoor is a much faster game and but it's very fun. It's a lot more keeper-based than outdoor. We have a smaller circle to work with, so we can get there faster as well," she said.
"We went pretty well at Orange. We hadn't trained well together beforehand but we gelled a lot more as the first day went along, then on the second day we gelled perfectly.
"We had two losses, two draws and one win. That win was really good because that lifted us and pushed us along all the way through the weekend."
Baillie said that she remained hopeful of earning a state spot following Bathurst's games at Orange.
"I was happy with how I went. I did think 'I might actually have a chance at this'," she said.
"I kept my hopes up, but didn't want to be too hopeful. Once I heard that I had made it I was very proud of myself."
There's a strong Central West presence in the NSW Blues team, with Orange's Jordan Davis and Cassidy Hanrahan also named.
Grabham is looking forward to linking back up with some familiar faces next year in Brisbane.
"I've played with some of these girls before in other state teams and I think we'll have a pretty good team this year," she said.
"I haven't been able to play state indoor for a couple of years because of covid so it was great to be back and having a go with the girls again."
