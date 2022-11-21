Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kennerson Park's temporary closure due to flood damage will force Bathurst trainers to travel

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 22 2022 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EXTENSIVE flood damage at Kennerson Park will force Bathurst trainers to travel for race opportunities for an indefinite period of time, as the club fully assesses how long it will take for racing to get back underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.