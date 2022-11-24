Family perfection in a dress circle setting

Western Advocate's House of the Week, Friday November 25: 23 Blue Ridge Drive, White Rock:
Situated in one of Bathurst's most prestigious settings of White Rock, this magnificent four bedroom residence epitomises the ultimate entertaining lifestyle flowing over one spacious level.
The vast interiors are flooded with natural light and are impeccably styled for contemporary living. With 23 Blue Ridge Drive offering stunning timber flooring, formal and informal living and dining areas, large rumpus room, and zoned ducted heating and cooling throughout, this home is bound to impress the most fastidious of buyers.
Stand out features include an expansive open-concept kitchen, meals and family area at the heart of the home that provide a gourmet kitchen with stone benches, quality appliances, and a walk-in pantry. The formal living and dining room, plus a separate rumpus room with home office fit out, offer comfortable, spacious family living with room for everyone.
The four generously sized bedrooms offer built-in robes or the stunning walk-in-robe to the master and provide more than enough room for larger families and a warm ambience throughout. There is an ensuite to the master and a shared ensuite to bedrooms two and three, plus a large family bathroom with a freestanding claw foot bath and separate water closet. Ducted and zoned heating and cooling, plus a slow combustion wood fireplace, allow for comfortable year-round living.
The stunning home sits on one acre of beautifully manicured grounds with stunning gardens, two separate double lock-up garages, plus plenty of off street parking. The outdoor pavilion and a verandah wrap around three sides of the home provide the perfect entertaining atmosphere with soaring views over the city lights of Bathurst towards Mt Panorama. The large, fully enclosed, manicured garden offers a unique experience to enjoy during every season of the year.
This unique, one-of-a-kind gorgeous property lends itself to a multitude of uses and is perfect for growing families or couples. It would make the ideal family home or even a potential "Bed and Breakfast" for the savvy investor.
23 Blue Ridge Drive is located in the highly sought after White Rock estate, only minutes from the Bathurst CBD but offering a private, quiet oasis. This appealing home is sure to surpass your expectations and is well worth an inspection.
