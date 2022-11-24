Family perfection in a dress circle setting

The four generously sized bedrooms offer built-in robes or the stunning walk-in-robe to the master and provide more than enough room for larger families and a warm ambience throughout. There is an ensuite to the master and a shared ensuite to bedrooms two and three, plus a large family bathroom with a freestanding claw foot bath and separate water closet. Ducted and zoned heating and cooling, plus a slow combustion wood fireplace, allow for comfortable year-round living.