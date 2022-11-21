EVERYONE can use a little faith and in the case of the under 16 Panorama Platypi it came in the form of Faith Ryder.
While the winger was one of the smallest on the field in Saturday's must-win Western Women's Rugby League match against Midwest Brumbies, she helped spark them in a 16-6 win.
With her side down 6-4 at Glen Willow Stadium, Ryder helped renew the faith five minutes into the second half.
She got the ball off an Abbey Carter cross field kick, shrugged off a pair of defenders, sold a dummy and then dived over in the right corner.
It put her side in front for the first time and from there they went on to post a crucial victory. It was a win which saw the Platypi leapfrog the Brumbies into fourth on the ladder and advance into the finals series.
Though that was Ryder's highlight it wasn't her only good moment as she, centre Hollie Ruming and second rower Zoe Lee formed a dangerous combination on the right edge.
What made the performance even better was what coach Mick Carter revealed afterwards. Ryder herself needed a little faith.
"She was with us earlier in the year but then thought she wasn't good enough for rugby league," Carter said.
"But now she's come back which is good, I think she underestimated her ability.
"She played round one and I had her at fullback then when we were meant to play Orange [in round three], she messaged me and she said that 'I'm done, tackle footy's not for me'.
"Then two weeks ago she said maybe she should give it another go and I said 'Yeah, you certainly should.' It's good to see her doing well, she's fast too."
It was a tense opening half in the crunch match, the Brumbies opening scoring in the 10th minute via fullback Madison Rawlinson after a kick bounced in her favour.
Claire Bodiam converted to make it 6-0.
The Platypi worked hard to come up with a response, centre Lara Edwards making some strong runs down the left edge while halves Abbey Carter and Samatha Hanrahan were busy.
But the Brumbies scrambled well in defence and clung to their lead.
With 18 minutes gone second rower Zoe Lee came close to scoring for the Platypi when charging onto the ball from a penalty tap, but as she tried to ground the ball she lost her grip and knocked on.
It took some smart work from hooker Jemmia Luck to finally get the visitors on the board, diving over from dummy half just over two minutes out from the break to make it 6-4.
When the players returned for the second half, Ryder's try triggered a shift in momentum.
The set which followed her try the Platypi were in again. A strong carry from Lee put them in reach of the line before Ruming sliced through.
Ruming crossed for her second with 13 minutes to go to push the score out to 16-6 and that's how it stayed, the Platypi tackling well to hold the Brumbies scoreless for the final 50 minutes of the clash.
While Carter knows his side must improve, in particular on their early intensity, the defensive effort they showed against Brumbies is a good sign.
"It was like a semi-final a week early for them and I can't get past our defence. That's probably what won them the game," he said.
"We'll have to tighten it up a little bit more for next week, but we're there now and they'll give it a go.
"They're really slow starters and after five-10 minutes if they're 10 down the heads go down, hopefully they're past that now and they can believe in themselves now and they'll be right.
"Faith was really good today, Hollie, Abbie Webb, but I can't fault any of them, their defence set it up."
The Platypi will face Vipers in this Saturday's semi-final at Carrington Park.
