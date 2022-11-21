THEY only just snuck into the semi-finals, but now the Panorama Platypi under 14s are there coach Rachel Hodges has declared her side "could be unstoppable".
Heading into the final round of the Western Women's Rugby League competition, the Platypi sat fifth on the ladder and knew they had to beat the Midwest Brumbies on Saturday to qualify for the semi-finals.
They delivered on that mission, running in seven tries on their way to a 30-12 win at Glen Willow Stadium.
"We're in," a relieved Hodges said.
"I think that was their best second half and they can go all the way if they want to, if they get their heads in it.
"Together, if they switch on, they could be unstoppable.
"If they come out firing in the semis, watch out. They've just got to work on keeping the ball, keeping their heads and working together as a team."
With the pressure of a must-win match resting on their shoulders, the Platypi were switched on from the outset on Saturday.
Hooker Tameika Clarke scored the opener in the third minute, showing good strength to bust a three-player tackle and get over the line.
Freya Hodges doubled the lead in the 16th minute when she dived over from dummy-half and when Jamie Powley sliced through gap in the Brumbies defence and ran away to score, it was 12-0.
There was also defensive work for the Platypi to do. Both Powley and Tarnya Kelleher made try-savers after the Brumbies had found space down the right wing.
With 70 seconds of the half left the Brumbies finally struck a blow via centre Evalyn Mislon-Hamer. The conversion made it 12-6.
Though the Platypi had the lead, knock-ons had seen an number of opportunities go begging in the the opening half. Their support play was also lacking at times.
It was something Hodges implored her players to fix during her half-time address. They delivered.
"At half-time I told them if there were dropped balls to shake it off, get out there and do what they do best. I think they only had two dropped balls in the second half," the coach said.
"They rallied in the second half, they were getting up off the line, they were working well."
Having led the forward pack with strong charges in the first half, Kali Thackeray came up with a big play 97 seconds after play resumed.
The prop was alert at marker and plucked in intercept at a time the Brumbies were pressuring and had created an overlap on the right side.
Shortly after a good kick-chase from Kelleher earned the Platypi repeat sets which led to a Clarke try.
Then a Freya Hodges one-on-one strip led to a Kelleher try and with less than seven minutes of the second half gone the score had pushed out to 20-6.
While Mislon-Hamer pulled one back for the Brumbies after a Platypi knock-on, the visitors kept coming.
In the final 10 minutes they crossed twice, Clarke picking up her hat-trick while Thackeray got a well deserved four-pointer to make it 30-12.
"She actually played brilliant footy today, she worked really hard," Hodges said of Thackeray.
"I'm proud of each and every one of these girls. The footy they can bring, it's beautiful to watch."
The Platypi will play Woodbridge in Saturday's semi-final at Carrington Park.
