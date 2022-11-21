Western Advocate
Panorama Platypi 14s score seven tries against Midwest Brumbies to earn Western Women's Rugby League finals berth

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 22 2022 - 10:16am, first published 10:00am
Tameika Clarke scored a hat-trick for the Platypi in Saturday's 30-12 win over the Brumbies. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

THEY only just snuck into the semi-finals, but now the Panorama Platypi under 14s are there coach Rachel Hodges has declared her side "could be unstoppable".

