Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has touched down in Eugowra to tour the flood-ravaged Cabonne community.
The Prime Minister arrived by helicopter and landed at the Eugowra showground before meeting with locals and taking questions.
Member for Orange Phil Donato is on the ground, too, as is NSW Premier Dom Perrottet. It's Mr Perrottet's second visit to the town in the last week.
Mayor of Cabonne Kevin Beatty and deputy mayor Jamie Jones are also there in Eugowra, as is state emergency services minister Steph Cooke.
Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee has been in Eugowra all week and asked the Prime Minister about insurance for the town, with the community prepared to remain on the banks of the Mandagery Creek and rebuild following last Monday's horrific flood.
The town was wiped out after rain flooded the creek in quick time, with the flood water rising rapidly and devastating the community. The majority of buildings and homes in Eugowra were impacted, or completely ruined.
Mr Albanese has toured a number of properties impacted by the floods and has visited the newly reopened Post Office, which many locals regard as the heart of Eugowra.
He is expected to tour the town until about 10am.
On Saturday, ACM's three Western daily titles, including the Central Western Daily, penned an open letter to Canberra in a bid to start a conversation on how to better prepare regional NSW in the face of the weather extremes faced in the last three years.
There's been a short window of time between devastating drought and flood, and that has revealed inescapable truths about how unprepared we are to deal with these climate extremes, extremes that are predicted to become more prevalent, the letter reads.
